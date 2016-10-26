Elizna embraces Aussie lifestyle thanks to surf lifesaving

Elizna Smit is helping raise money in this year's Surf Safe Appeal.

ELIZNA Smit moved to Australia from South Africa nine years ago.

The 19-year-old University of the Sunshine Coast student says joining the Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club made settling into Australia a lot easier.

"I joined up for experience," Ms Smit said.

"I think it's about the family atmosphere - the members are all always there for you.

"It helped me adapt to life in Australia.

"You get to learn new things and I got my job just through knowing the surf lifesaving skills."

Saving lives is a vital part of the Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club work.

Last year, club members rescued six people, undertook 1210 preventative actions to keep swimmers safe and performed 74 first aid treatments.

Keeping beach-goers safe costs money, which is why the dedicated surf lifesaver will be helping to raise money during the Queensland-wide Surf Safe Appeal from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30.

Ms Smit is helping organise the Gympie leg of the fund-raiser.

She urged local residents to dig deep as all money raised will be used to continue the club's important work.

"We will be door-knocking around the local area and we're hoping to be at the shopping centre raising money," Ms Smit said.

- ARM NEWSDESK