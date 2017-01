RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has now transported eight marine sting victims in eight days.

A teenage girl was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after she suffered a suspected Irukandji jellyfish sting while swimming at Fraser Island.

Paramedics were called just after 10pm and LifeFlight landed at Orchid Beach to transport the patient.

All eight stings have occurred on the western side of Fraser Island.