Editorial: Showdown at the OK Corral

AS THEY say in the business (and pardon my French), s*** got real yesterday when a Gympie Facebook page highly critical of the Gympie Regional Council's top brass was given until 5pm to make itself go away or face legal action.

There was much gnashing of teeth and cries of "what happened to freedom of speech?” from some of the 840 site membership when the letter from solicitors MinterEllison was posted on the page, but it was clear from the silence that the main administrator was carefully weighing up her next step.

Come 5.01pm and the page was still up. So what now?

While I can sympathise with council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran on the stress and hurt that must come from being the target of ongoing, and sometimes vitriolic, criticisms and accusations, I cannot help but think that baring all would put an end to it - or at least calm the waters a little.

Walls of silence don't solve anything and only add fuel to the flame of suspicion, fear and anger.

Engagement is what is needed here. And transparency.

I was taught there are two sides to every story. In this case both sides genuinely think they have the high ground.

What happens next in this stoush will be interesting to watch.