32°
News

EB Games slammed as "Classic NES" sale crashes site

14th Nov 2016 11:54 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

EB Games must be attempting to run their business on Expert mode, after it hyped up customers for an online release of the Nintendo "Mini NES" only to have their site crumble under the weight of the demand.

Now their website has faded to black with a short "Sorry peeps" message, and a promise that the sale of the tiny gaming consoles will restart on Tuesday.

That has not been enough to calm the more then 2300 people who have taken to EB's official Facebook page, many of whom are furious that the site crashed in the midst of them purchasing the Mini NES.
 

Canny buyers who somehow scored a Classic NES wants $500 for the $99.95 machine, in the hope that the richer fans will think it's a decent deal.
Canny buyers who somehow scored a Classic NES wants $500 for the $99.95 machine, in the hope that the richer fans will think it's a decent deal.

The gaming consoles have now popped up on Gumtree, with lucky buyers listing them for up to five times the sale price as fans grow desperate.

The Mini NES or NES Classic Edition is a AUD$99.95 remake of the classic 1980s gaming console that helped deliver Super Mario Bros and Donkey Kong into homes throughout the world.

Now the nostalgic fans are being treated to a brand new version of the old product, with 30 games already installed at time of purchase.
 

The peeps will not stand for this.
The peeps will not stand for this.


Gaming fanatics are known to be among the most outspoken when on the internet, and when they feel let down by expectation.

Bec White: This sucks :( Are you serious!? Just wasted 40 minutes at work on this... You should know it will still happen tomorrow.?

Jazzy Benn:  Are you serious? Absolutely gutted.  

Bek Gore Are you serious eb .... awesome example of how NOT to run a website  

Jennifer Mitchell not bloody happy. had it in the cart 6 times!! bet it isnt there tomorrow either. cant believe you didnt expect this kind of thing when you advertise how bloody rare it is!!  

Joe Barrett CLASS ACTION!!!!!!  

Felicity Malyszko EB games... Heres a thought. Why not go back to the old fashion way of taking customers pre-orders in the shop, over the counter. So you know how many to order in. Its Christmas buying time. Seriously.  

As of 11.53am AEST, EB Games' black message had been replaced by another on a whitebackground telling customers the site was under "heavy load".

If EB Games can come out the other end of this challenge, they may need to watch out for a big boss waiting for them.

WHAT GAMES COME WITH CLASSIC NES?   The Classic NES comes with 30 games pre-installed, they include:  

  • Balloon Fight
  • Castlevania 
  • Donkey Kong 1
  • Double Dragon II: The Revenge
  • Dr. Mario
  • Excitebike 
  • Galaga 
  • Ghosts 'n Goblins
  • Gradius 
  • Ice Climber
  • Kirby's Adventure 
  • The Legend of Zelda 1
  • Mega Man 2 
  • Metroid
  • Ninja Gaiden
  • Pac-Man 
  • Super C
  • Super Mario Bros. 
  • Super Mario Bros. 2
  • Super Mario Bros. 3 
     
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Topics:  eb games editors picks nes

Bushfire danger still high as fire breaks out at Wondai

Bushfire danger still high as fire breaks out at Wondai

FIREFIGHTERS are keeping watch over a blaze at Wondai after the fire broke out yesterday.

STORMS: Winds, hail, rain batter parts of Gympie region

Caroline Upcroft found a new trampoline in her yard.

Roof flies off, mystery trampolines appear, tanks blown away

EB Games slammed as "Classic NES" sale crashes site

"Are you serious? Absolutely gutted."

Park evacuated as 'ferocious' supercell damage assessed

Cleaning up after the Dicky Beach storm on Sunday night.Residents hid in their homes at the Dicky Beach Caravan Park during the storm.

Residents evacuated from Dicky Beach caravan park

Local Partners

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

COOLOOLA Berries are opening the strawberry patch for a free pick-your-own all day today Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Glittering award night at Gympie

President of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Ben Riches and Jess Sanderson ready for a good night.

Businesses showcase best and brightest

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

OUTSPOKEN singer Mel B has been moaning to pals about Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement, a report has claimed.

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

Sir Roger Moore thinks Aidan Turner would be "very good" as Bond

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for a new hip-hop sound

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY!

45 Molteno, Gootchie 4650

House 3 2 1 $419,000...

Welcome to 45 Molteno Road, Gootchie QLD 4650 beautifully kept neat and tidy hardy plank home on approx 23.8 acres. Inside this home consists of all the creature...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Gympie 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

INVESTOR ALERT!

6A Mulcahy Tce, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Golden opportunity - 2,515 square metres available right in the heart of ... $365,000

Golden opportunity - 2,515 square metres available right in the heart of Gympie. Development Approval for multi-residential 10 dwelling units. Development plans...

OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGH RAINFALL LUSH ACREAGE!!

26 Harris Road, Wilsons Pocket 4570

House 4 1 2 $485,000

Oh Wow. This beautiful lush property is situated on the Eastern side of Gympie in the high rainfall area of Wilsons Pocket/Goomboorian. The highset home is...

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

BUILD YOUR OWN HOME!

90 Dan Meurant Dve, Curra 4570

Residential Land Enjoy the serenity while relaxing on your deck. This 1.48 acre property ... $95,000

Enjoy the serenity while relaxing on your deck. This 1.48 acre property with bitumen road frontage and power available is only minutes from shops. Take advantage...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $469,000

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!