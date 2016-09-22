Eat, drink and be sleepy

SAFE TO DRINK: Routine testing has shown we can drink, eat and rest easy.

GYMPIE region residents can eat the food, drink the water and sleep easy at night, according to a Gympie Regional Council health and regulatory services report.

The report, presented to councillors on Wednesday, reported no concerns emerging from routine food outlet inspections.

Regular sampling of reticulated water supplies showed, in 37 samples, "the effectiveness of the water treatment process,” the report says.

An extra 10 samples from the Gympie Muster site showed all were compliant with National Health and Medical Research Council guidelines. And mosquito research relevant to potential dengue fever dangers also resulted in reassuring results.

Mosquito testing was carried out at Kilkivan,Woolooga, Gympie, Curra and Gunalda, as well as Goomeri, where where the dengue fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti was found in 2004, 2011 and 2014.

Goomeri residents were informed and given mossie minimisation advice after it was found that Aedes was still present in Goomeri, although not in any of the other centres.