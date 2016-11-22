Easy Travel in Gympie getting it right

ACHIEVING: Dallas Shaw (left), Sharlene Makin from Roadcraft and Greg Close after the awards.

NEWCOMERS to the awards Easy Travel and Cruise took home the runner-up prize in the Customer Service Award.

Business owner Greg Close attended the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards with his top two sales staff, Debi Galloway-Richards and Dallas Shaw.

Greg was jubilant with the recognition, so much so he was almost speechless.

"It feels good,” he said after the announcement on November 10.

Local recognition is the latest feather the company can add to its cap with a swag of industry awards already on the resume including the 2013 CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) Cruise Promotion of the Year, the 2014 Brian Pateman Award for Excellence and the 2015 Travellers Choice Silver Choice Award.

In a submission to the judging panel, Greg said there were two strategies the company strived to achieve and maintain.

"Our main objective is to be the first choice of residents of the Gympie region when planning their next holiday,” he said.

"This objective is driven by two main strategies that are the main focuses of our annual business plan: customer service and product knowledge.”