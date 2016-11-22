29°
Business

Easy Travel in Gympie getting it right

Donna Jones | 22nd Nov 2016 5:00 PM
ACHIEVING: Dallas Shaw (left), Sharlene Makin from Roadcraft and Greg Close after the awards.
ACHIEVING: Dallas Shaw (left), Sharlene Makin from Roadcraft and Greg Close after the awards. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEWCOMERS to the awards Easy Travel and Cruise took home the runner-up prize in the Customer Service Award.

Business owner Greg Close attended the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards with his top two sales staff, Debi Galloway-Richards and Dallas Shaw.

Greg was jubilant with the recognition, so much so he was almost speechless.

"It feels good,” he said after the announcement on November 10.

Local recognition is the latest feather the company can add to its cap with a swag of industry awards already on the resume including the 2013 CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) Cruise Promotion of the Year, the 2014 Brian Pateman Award for Excellence and the 2015 Travellers Choice Silver Choice Award.

In a submission to the judging panel, Greg said there were two strategies the company strived to achieve and maintain.

"Our main objective is to be the first choice of residents of the Gympie region when planning their next holiday,” he said.

"This objective is driven by two main strategies that are the main focuses of our annual business plan: customer service and product knowledge.”

Gympie Times

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Easy Travel in Gympie getting it right

Easy Travel in Gympie getting it right

NEWCOMERS to the awards Easy Travel and Cruise took home the runner-up prize in Customer Service at the 2016 Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards recently.

Earth moves for Gympie couples on holiday in Japan

Gordon and Marlene Owen.

Gympie foursome caught up in Japanese earthquake

Water users warned on ticks in hot months

WATCH OUT: Luke Opelt enjoyed catch and release of a few bass in Lake Borumba, the lake's administrator has warned that water is also a magnet for ticks in hot weather.

SEQWater has warned of ticks in the warmer weather

Top awards for Gympie travel firm

CHAMBER: Dallas Shaw with Roadcraft's Sharlene Makin and owner of Easy Travel and Cruise Greg Close at the recent Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Gympie agency winning national industry awards.

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

The mystery of the missing scarecrow

SCAREY STUFF: Winner of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival artistic category - Pottering Around.

Scarecrow Fest entry so popular someone's believed to have nicked it

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

KIM Kardashian West is reportedly set to make her first high-profile public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last month.

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew it was love the second she saw Jess Origliasso again

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

POMONA&#39;S BEST BUY

11 Tree Street, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $409,000

Judge for yourself! This property must go on the short list of inspections from the start. Situated on the eastern side of Pomona, this 936m2, almost flat...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

PRIVATE HIDDEN PARADISE

Downsfield 4570

Rural 4 2 4 $595,000

Escape to this picturesque and private property and enjoy the bird and wildlife. 145.5 acres (58.92ha) with State Forest on two boundaries. Situated...

LIGHT AND AIRY CHARACTER HOME!!

14 Kandanga Amamoor Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In the picturesque Mary Valley - Amamoor is a lovely high set home for sale. Featuring 3 bedrooms - 2 with ceiling fans and air conditioners and the third having a...

FISHING? BOATING? HIKING? CATTLE? IT&#39;S ALL HERE!!

218 Little Bella Creek Rd, Bella Creek 4570

4 2 10 Offers Over...

For the person who is looking for all the comforts of modern living in a quiet and peaceful location that offers the best in lifestyle and a choice of outdoor...

VALUE PLUS

64 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $350K Urgent...

Huge 12 x 9m shed on a 2016m2 block backing onto USL. This one is priced to sell quickly so make an offer now for this lovely cream brick and tile home which is...

Ensuited Home at THIS PRICE !!!!!

10 Duchess Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $235,000

YES !!! the PRICE is correct !!! Hey ....This house needs a little TLC, but at this price the vendor is serious about selling this home ... And the price is...

THE ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE!

115 Traveston Crossing Rd, Kybong 4570

House 5 3 4 $819,000

Perched high on the hill with amazing views overlooking the 2.52ha is this stunning unique home which is one of a kind! Situated just 5 minutes from the village of...

STUNNING ACREAGE PROPERTY

67 Reid Road, Widgee 4570

House 3 2 5 $449,000

Spectacular views, immaculate breathtaking home, deep swimming hole in the crystal clear stream, large sheds and plenty of storage. The home consists of 3 large...

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!