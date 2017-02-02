Easter has come early to our region

FLYING OFF THE SHELVES: Hot cross buns sales are already selling like hotcakes in February.

IT IS only February 2, and already we are celebrating Easter and tucking into hot cross buns and Easter eggs.

Meanwhile, kitchen cupboards throughout the land are still groaning under the weight of uneaten Christmas cakes, shortbreads, chocolate coated almonds and other scrumptious remains of the festive season.

Where is the down time we all need to get in a bit of exercise and nil by mouth before the next great feast?

Is climate change to blame for this premature degustation? This urge to start celebrating the next big celebration months before it is upon us? And is there some kind of tablet we can take to alleviate the symptoms?

In Gympie yesterday, hot cross buns were plentiful at the major supermarkets.

I guess their accountants are backing the old Kevin Costner philosophy of "build it and they will come”: people don't realise they want a hot cross bun in early February until you put it in front of them.

Clearly, they've backed the right horse. Sales are 25% higher than they were at this time last year.

They built it and we came.

The downside is a loss of what defines an occasion or celebration as "special”. Nothing is special if everything is accessible all the time.

Any happiness coach will tell you there is something to be said for delayed gratification; for denying yourself so that special treats and special events remain just that - special.