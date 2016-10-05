Dry air mass the cause of Gympie's cool morning

IF YOU needed a few extra layers than usual this morning you are not alone.

A high centred over north west New South Wales is to blame for the cool morning, which saw temperatures crash below double digits.

Temperatures reached as low as 6.3 degrees in Gympie, 4.7 degrees in Kingaroy, 8.6 degrees in Maryborough and Hervey Bay reached 9.2 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the high pushed cool, dry south-westerlies through Queensland to the coast.

Mr Trenorden said it would continue through the next few days but Wednesday morning was set to be the coolest morning this week.

The days are forecast to be much warmer however as temperatures soar up to eight degrees above average by Sunday.

Gympie should expect fine and sunny days for the next six to seven days, with tops between 29 and 32 degress for the rest of the week and rising to a predicted 35 degrees on Tuesday.

Gympie's seven-day forecast