28°
News

Drunken outburst over 'bludging' partner ends in court

Francesca McMackin | 21st Oct 2016 8:30 AM
Gympie Magistrates Court House. File photo.
Gympie Magistrates Court House. File photo. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "GROSSLY intoxicated” man subject to a domestic violence order refused to leave his partner's Gympie home before resisting arrest, a court has heard.

The man faced Gympie Magistrate's Court on Monday, pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and obstructing or assaulting police.

He represented himself in the court, turning down a chance to see the duty lawyer.

The police prosecutor told the court that on September 24 at about 5.40pm, the man's partner called police and told them the man was drunk and refused to leave her home.

A domestic violence order was in place at the time, with the condition that the man be of "good behaviour” towards the woman.

The man had been calling the woman a "bludger”, saying she used his money and phone.

Police told the man to leave the home, but a shouting match ensued with the man yelling over the woman and police.

The court heard the defendant then resisted arrest before officers finally subdued him.

Magistrate G. Hillan fined the man $800 and recorded a conviction.

Gympie Times
UPDATE: QPWS investigating after ranger's electric shock

UPDATE: QPWS investigating after ranger's electric shock

The power supply components the ranger touched are inaccessible to the public.

Drunken outburst over 'bludging' partner ends in court

Gympie Magistrates Court House. File photo.

'Grossly intoxicated' man refuses to leave house, resists arrest

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

The image deemed too offensive for Facebook

REMOVED: This photo of Samantha Engle was deemed too offensive for Facebook.

IS this the most natural thing in the world or offensive?

Local Partners

Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Gympie State High School students are passing the baton to raise funds for cancer awareness and research.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

Steve Burgess.

Burgess recovering in hospital from surgery as major award announced

What's happening in your community

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 21-23

Widgee fires up for massive weekend of music, fun

WIDGEE BOUND: The Eagle Mountain String Band have come all the way from Washington State, USA, for this weekend's Webb Brothers Country Talent Quest at Widgee.

Campfire concert kicks off big weekend at Widgee

Aussie acts set to take the stage at the Rush Festival

LIVE AND LOUD: Indie rockers British India will be one of the bands taking to the stage on Sunday night.

Rush Festival is gearing up for a big weekend of free live music.

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage of Kim Kardashian West's alleged armed robbers has surfaced online, showing them approaching and leaving her apartment building.

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

2 live the quiet country lifestyle!

283 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 REDUCED TO...

This as new property is ideal for someone who is ready for the quiet country life. Positioned on 2 very nice acres there is as much or as little as you would like...

top spot 2 buy!

38 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price! Looking for just a great, nice, neat home then this is it! Nothing to do just move in and...

need 2 finish but priced 2 sell!

45 James Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 $185,000!

Great location! Great price! Great little project 2 finish off! Most of the hard work had been done with this property Comfortable country style 2 bedroom...

Sweet Deal in Sweetlip.. Bush at Rear

35 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $329,000

From the moment you arrive at this charming lowset brick home you will be delighted. You enter via the decorative timber and glass door into the gleaming light...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

When Only the Best ... !!

64 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $459,000

This quality built, executive residence is well appointed, with the best location and the best relaxed lifestyle on offer on 2011m2 in Cooloola Cove. You are...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable almost 5 acre block. This great block has power and...

will rent for up 2 $290 p/w!

60 Crescent Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

great rent return or 2 just move in + enjoy!

29 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 REDUCED TO...

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.