Drunken outburst over 'bludging' partner ends in court

A "GROSSLY intoxicated” man subject to a domestic violence order refused to leave his partner's Gympie home before resisting arrest, a court has heard.

The man faced Gympie Magistrate's Court on Monday, pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and obstructing or assaulting police.

He represented himself in the court, turning down a chance to see the duty lawyer.

The police prosecutor told the court that on September 24 at about 5.40pm, the man's partner called police and told them the man was drunk and refused to leave her home.

A domestic violence order was in place at the time, with the condition that the man be of "good behaviour” towards the woman.

The man had been calling the woman a "bludger”, saying she used his money and phone.

Police told the man to leave the home, but a shouting match ensued with the man yelling over the woman and police.

The court heard the defendant then resisted arrest before officers finally subdued him.

Magistrate G. Hillan fined the man $800 and recorded a conviction.