Drugs, threats and nunchucks

MAKE OR BREAK TIME: Magistrate M Baldwin says this is Caine Ryan's last chance.

IT was one bad set of circumstances after another that led Caine John Ryan back to the Railway Hotel under cover of darkness last November.

After being evicted from the hotel where he had been living, and visibly intoxicated, he returned in the early hours of the morning to collect his belongings.

It was there, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard today, the increasingly agitated Ryan proceeded to confront the owner of the establishment - gripping her arm hard enough to break the skin and cause bruising.

As he left the Railway, he threatened to return and "burn this place to the ground”.

Appearing in the court via video-link, Ryan pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and threatening violence at night.

Ryan also pleaded to a number of charges occurring prior to the incident at the hotel - possessing dangerous drugs and restricted items, including a pair of nunchucks he was using for "self-protection”.

After failing to appear in court for a previous drug driving offence as well, Magistrate M Baldwin had little patience left when handing down her judgement.

"Mr Ryan, you recently spent your 32nd birthday in prison, you're far beyond the point of making a go of it any more,” she said.

"This is now make or break time, and this might be the luckiest break you've ever had.”

Magistrate Baldwin disqualified Ryan's license for four months with a $490 fine.

For the assault, Ryan received a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, with $500 paid to the owner of the hotel.

The threat to burn the hotel to the ground saw another six month sentence, paroled with time served declared.

Possession of the nunchucks netted a 12-month suspended term, while the drug offences and failing to appear received 18 months probation and one month's jail time suspended respectively.

"People to understand the serious penalties for breaking the law,” Magistrate Baldwin added.