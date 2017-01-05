Drugs, bad driving fuel Gympie's crime hot spots

THE Cooloola Coast was the home of bad drivers last year, with motorists committing 112 traffic offences in the 12 months, according to the myPolice website.

Inland, theft and drugs dominated crime in central Gympie, while theft was the most common crime on the Monkland.

The statistics paint a picture of not only of the types of crimes most prevalent to different parts of the region, but also which crimes police have had the most success addressing.

Drug crime, which rose 15% in 2016, was the big problem in central Gympie, with 573 drug offences recorded (471 east of the Mary River, and 102 on the Southside), 551 of which were solved.

Victims of theft were less fortunate, though, with less than half of the reported other theft (excluding unlawful entry) crimes listed as solved.

Theft was also a problem for residents of Curra, with 33 reported last year.

According to myPolice, most thefts occurred between 10am and 4pm on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, although 3-6pm on Thursday and Saturday were also times when the crime was likely to be committed.

In the Mary Valley, Imbil was the scene of reported offences with 46, including 12 drug offences, 10 other theft, and seven assaults.

In the western parts of the region, 54 crimes were reported in Kilkivan last year, with drugs and public nuisance (14 offences each) the most common. Five cases of unlawful entry were also reported in that area.

Fraud was most common in Gympie itself (84 reports), although eight counts over three separate dates between August and October were reported in Rainbow Beach.

Five reports of robbery were made in the year, two of them in Glenwood (November 9 and December 21) which remain unsolved.

An April 27 robbery at Cooloola Cove also remains unsolved.