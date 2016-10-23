Drug driving: back pain and sentence negotiations

Long drug wait

A GYMPIE man has faced court for driving with marijuana traces in his saliva four days after he took the drug for back pain.

Peter Martin Hamming was tested for drugs while driving on Amamoor Creek Rd on August 8 at 12.45pm.

Representing himself in court on Thursday, the 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his saliva.

Hamming said the drug was no longer affecting him by the time he was tested.

"It was four days since the night I had it," he told the court.

He said he only took the drug to ease his back pain and help him sleep.

Magistrate G. Hillan fined Hamming $350, disqualified his license for three months and recorded a conviction.

Hamming thanked Mr Hillan and said he would de-register his car to ensure he wasn't tempted to drive unlicensed.

'More if you like'

A RAINBOW beach man facing a drug driving charge in Gympie Magistrates Court discovered magistrates are not negotiators this week.

Tony Rowan Hosking, 23, was caught driving with marijuana in his system during a roadside drug test on September 9 this year on Rainbow Beach Rd at 4.15pm.

Hosking, representing himself in court on Thursday, pleaded guilty to driving with a drug present in his saliva, and made no submissions in his defence.

Magistrate G. Hillan said Hosking had no similar offences in his traffic history.

Mr Hillan recorded a conviction, fined Hosking $350 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

"Is three months the minimum?" Hosking asked.

"If you want to keep talking, I'll give you more if you like," Mr Hillan answered.

Hosking was quick to leave the courtroom.