Drowning in Moonlight

AS A logical person, it's hard to reconcile why I have felt like I'm on the verge of tears all day.

Today, I woke up to the news that a part of my childhood, a friend I have held in my heart since I was around five years old, has died.

I guess, when you put it like that, it's not that hard to understand.

But to be honest, I never met her.

At around 8am Los Angeles time, Carrie Fisher died after suffering a massive heart attack four days ago.

It's a final, cruel blow to this sci-fi fan which will forever mark 2016 as a year of hard knocks.

This year the world mourned the loss of Star Trek's Chekov (Anton Yelchin) after losing Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in February of last year.

We lost David Bowie, famous for Ziggy Stardust, The Man Who Fell To Earth and Jareth the Goblin King from my favourite movie of all time, Labyrinth.

We lost Kenny Baker, the 'little-person' actor inside the lovable Star Wars droid R2D2.

We lost Ron Glass, famous to sci-fi fans as Shepherd Book from Firefly.

And now, Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia, who epitomised intelligence, wit, bravery, righteousness and beauty and made them qualities to aspire to for a generation of young girls struggling out from underneath the yoke of male opression.

These girls, who until this point had been lead to believe that women must use their beauty and sexuality to get what they want, saw this image of a feisty young girl taking on an army with a blaster in her hand and a quip on her lips and started to believe they were more than prospective wives and mothers, and could stand up to injustice and fight for what they believe in without compromising their integrity.

That's what I see when I look at Carrie Fisher on screen.

Yet as a human she was deeply flawed.

Drug and alcohol addiction and mental illness were all hurdles she confronted head-on and eventually learned to overcome or come to terms with.

Through it all she stuggled to maintain her self-belief and was frequently self-depricating and she struggled her entire life to overcome her lack of confidence.

One of her most famous quotes is about this very subject:

"Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.”

She is also proported to have said, "When I die, I want it reported that I died in moonlight, strangled by my bra...”

Farewell Ms Fisher. As you plunge into the depths of moonlight, you take yet another part of my childhood with you.

2016 : SOME OF THE HARD KNOCKS WE'VE ENDURED.

January

10 - David Bowie - singer and actor (Labyrinth, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, The Man Who Fell To Earth)

14 - Alan Rickman - actor (Harry Potter, Galaxy Quest, Love Actually, Die Hard)

18 - Glenn Frey - singer/songwriter, founding member of band The Eagles.

April

21 - Prince - musician born Prince Rogers Nelson famous for hits such as Purple Rain, Raspberry Beret and 1999.

June

19 - Anton Yelchin - actor (Star Trek, Star Trek: Into Darkness, Star Trek:Beyond)

August

23 - Kenny Baker - actor (Star Wars episodes 1-6)

29 - Gene Wilder - actor (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Young Frankenstein)

November

7 - Leonard Cohen - singer/songwriter/poet/artist and novelist. His most famous song, Hallelujah has been covered by over 300 different known artists.

25 - Ron Glass - actor (Barney Miller, Firefly, Serenity).