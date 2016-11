Cows have reportedly escaped fencing and are grazing by the side of the Bruce Hwy.

DRIVERS should be extra careful this morning on the Bruce Hwy at Chatsworth, with cows wandering loose by the highway.

About three cows were grazing on the north-eastern side of the highway near Fritz Rd at about 8am.

The cows were reported to police just before 8.10am, and local officers are expected to be on the scene shortly.

Meanwhile, Bruce Hwy chaos continues south of Gympie, with a truck rollover blocking both northbound lanes near Nambour.