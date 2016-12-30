Driver injured in paddock tree smash

A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree at Victory Heights.

The man, aged in his mid-60s, was driving through a paddock on a Barton Rd property when he smashed into a tree about 500m from the road at 6.37am.

He sustained facial injuries in the crash, along with possible spinal injuries.

Paramedics took the man to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the man was the only occupant of the vehicle.