Driver injured in paddock tree smash

A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing into a tree at Victory Heights.
The man, aged in his mid-60s, was driving through a paddock on a Barton Rd property when he smashed into a tree about 500m from the road at 6.37am.
He sustained facial injuries in the crash, along with possible spinal injuries.
Paramedics took the man to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
Police said the man was the only occupant of the vehicle.
