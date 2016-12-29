Driver coughs, passes out before crashing onto property

NEAR MISS: The car tore open a wire fence and collided with the property's two rainwater tanks.

TWO coughs - that was the last thing this driver remembered before the impact.

The driver told The Gympie Times a medical condition led to the crash.

He was driving along Curra Estate Rd when he coughed twice, then passed out behind the wheel.

The car ploughed through a fence before smashing into water tanks on the property, where it finally came to rest.

He freed himself from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

The property owner was glad he wasn't still in the pool during the crash, or he would have been very close to the danger zone.

"If he wanted to come visit, he could have just knocked," he said.

Thankfully, the driver was the only person in the car and the airbag saved the driver from serious injury.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash comes after a woman in her 50s died in a horror quad bike rollover at Federal this morning.

Other drivers were lucky to escape with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Gympie at 7.48am.

The collision, on the corner of Jane St and Violet St, left the woman aged in her mid-60s with chest pain.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.