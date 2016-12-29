32°
News

Driver coughs, passes out before crashing onto property

Francesca Mcmackin
Jacob Carson
and | 29th Dec 2016 2:07 PM
NEAR MISS: The car tore open a wire fence and collided with the property's two rainwater tanks.
NEAR MISS: The car tore open a wire fence and collided with the property's two rainwater tanks. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO coughs - that was the last thing this driver remembered before the impact.

The driver told The Gympie Times a medical condition led to the crash.

He was driving along Curra Estate Rd when he coughed twice, then passed out behind the wheel.

The car ploughed through a fence before smashing into water tanks on the property, where it finally came to rest.

He freed himself from the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

The property owner was glad he wasn't still in the pool during the crash, or he would have been very close to the danger zone.

"If he wanted to come visit, he could have just knocked," he said.

Thankfully, the driver was the only person in the car and the airbag saved the driver from serious injury.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash comes after a woman in her 50s died in a horror quad bike rollover at Federal this morning.

Other drivers were lucky to escape with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Gympie at 7.48am.

The collision, on the corner of Jane St and Violet St, left the woman aged in her mid-60s with chest pain.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crash

Driver coughs, passes out before crashing onto property

Driver coughs, passes out before crashing onto property

TWO coughs - that was the last thing this driver remembered before the impact.

Help the Honey Badger find his GoPro lost at Double Island

Nick Cummins, aka The Honey Badger.

Cummins' safe hands weren't enough to stop camera slipping away

UPDATE: Woman dies in quad bike rollover tragedy

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a quad bike accident at Woolooga.

Woman was unconscious when paramedics arrived, could not be revived

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

The scene of the house fire at Slacks Creek. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811FIRE3

New laws for all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

Local Partners

This weekend's Gympie gig guide

Toga party, Hawaiian beach party or maybe a cocktail party is more your speed? All this and more happening this weekend in and around Gympie.

Statistics show the vital work our lifeguards do

READY FOR ACTION: Lifeguard Blake Forbes keeps a watchful eye over Rainbow Beach.

On Christmas Eve alone, there were over 11,000 preventative actions.

Gympie's huge New Year's party all about family fun

STAR ATTACTION: Hot off the back of their X Factor success, The Dennis Sisters will hit the stage in Gympie along with a stellar line-up of performers at this year's New Year's Eve Family Fun Night in Nelson Reserve.

Shadbolt, Dennis Sisters among big stage names for Gympie's NYE

12 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays throughout the region

Trees bring magic to Mary Christmas

TINSEL TREES: The team driving the horse and cart admire the decorated trees as they head up the street at dusk last Wednesday night.

Tinsel and baubles all part of celebration

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

THERE are hopes for a better New Year’s Eve broadcast this time around after the ABC’s effort copped flak last year

  • TV

  • 29th Dec 2016 2:00 PM

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

Debbie Reynolds... a remarkable life.

Reynold's lost first husband to best friend Elizabeth Taylor

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

This weekend's Gympie gig guide

Playing Vegas will rock Billy's.

What are you planning for the last weekend of the year?

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

got 2 own this one!

25 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 3 $235,000!

Wow, check this one out! Renovated three bedroom home with a funky touch of modern, located on over two acres with a large dam and set nicely among the gum trees.

Hens Teeth

53 Osborne Court, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 4 $380,000

Approx 5 acres ... 2.16 Ha Big 9x12 Shed approx with additional Side Awning Lovely 3 Bed Home This is a great package if you are looking for acreage in the...

LIFESTYLE ACREAGE 2 SEPARATE HOMES!!

785 Gayndah Road, Merlwood 4605

7 2 8 $399,000

Located only 10 minutes from Murgon is this superb 22 acre block with 2 great family homes. High fertile red soils make this a fantastic self-sufficient property...

The Epitome of Beachside Style

Unit 213/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 MORTGAGEE...

Enjoy exclusive, resort style living with onsite management and stunning ocean views. Only 36 apartments in this gorgeous complex - the popular Plantation...

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!