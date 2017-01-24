Drip-feed residents want recognition of their plight

PETITION: Some Banks Pocket residents, particularly at Kingfisher Rise Estate, have complained that they are not getting the worry free water supply service the council is charging them for.

NOT many people living on tank water have to pay for access to council town water as well.

But at Kingfisher Rise Estate, at Banks Pocket, Gympie, residents and other ratepayers have joined forces to publicise what they say is an injustice.

Their houses all need tanks and pressure pumps, the same capital investment required of people not connected to an urban water supply.

They do receive treated council water, but not at usable pressure.

They have to store the trickles in their own tanks for later use.

Now, they have petitioned the council for a discount on their water access charge, on the grounds that they do not receive the same kind of water access as other urban ratepayers.

The petition, signed by 35 people, is expected to be passed to staff for a report.

It says the council is charging "for full access to water services, when in fact, these properties are only serviced by a 'trickle feed' system.

"This service does not provide a mains pressure water service to our household and property outlets.”

And this costs them money, the petitioners say.

"Purchase of tanks and pumps, plus the ongoing running costs of pumps, was a condition of building and living in the estate.

"Ratepayers have already incurred additional costs and yet are still required to pay for access at the same rate as those households that receive full pressure access.

"The situation is not fair and equitable.

"Our access is restricted and should be regarded differently,” the petitioners say.