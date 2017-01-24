34°
News

Drip-feed residents want recognition of their plight

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 PM
PETITION: Some Banks Pocket residents, particularly at Kingfisher Rise Estate, have complained that they are not getting the worry free water supply service the council is charging them for.
PETITION: Some Banks Pocket residents, particularly at Kingfisher Rise Estate, have complained that they are not getting the worry free water supply service the council is charging them for. Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT many people living on tank water have to pay for access to council town water as well.

But at Kingfisher Rise Estate, at Banks Pocket, Gympie, residents and other ratepayers have joined forces to publicise what they say is an injustice.

Their houses all need tanks and pressure pumps, the same capital investment required of people not connected to an urban water supply.

They do receive treated council water, but not at usable pressure.

They have to store the trickles in their own tanks for later use.

Now, they have petitioned the council for a discount on their water access charge, on the grounds that they do not receive the same kind of water access as other urban ratepayers.

The petition, signed by 35 people, is expected to be passed to staff for a report.

It says the council is charging "for full access to water services, when in fact, these properties are only serviced by a 'trickle feed' system.

"This service does not provide a mains pressure water service to our household and property outlets.”

And this costs them money, the petitioners say.

"Purchase of tanks and pumps, plus the ongoing running costs of pumps, was a condition of building and living in the estate.

"Ratepayers have already incurred additional costs and yet are still required to pay for access at the same rate as those households that receive full pressure access.

"The situation is not fair and equitable.

"Our access is restricted and should be regarded differently,” the petitioners say.

Gympie Times

Topics:  banks pocket gympie regional council kingfisher rise estate petition water supply

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could

Drip-feed residents want recognition of their plight

PETITION: Some Banks Pocket residents, particularly at Kingfisher Rise Estate, have complained that they are not getting the worry free water supply service the council is charging them for.

Access denied (mostly) but full service charged for

Arrest in Gympie, bedside court in Brisbane (and other local court stories)

CHRISTMAS OFFENCE: A man in Gympie Magistrates Court had reason to regret his Christmas offence.

Accused New South Wales fugitive has Brisbane court appearance.

Dominos hails end of 'Great Garlic Bread Drought'

IT'S BACK: Dominos breaks Gympie garlic bread drought

Pizza chain's emergency response brings back famous side order

Local Partners

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could

Cooran acoustic nights start year on the right note

GOOD SOUND: ZIKO performs at an earlier Cooran Acoustic Night.

INTO the New Year and the Cooran acoustic nights are back on.

Loads for all ages to see and do at the Gallery

HOLIDAY FUN: Finn, Zach and Baxter Coglan get stuck into some sculpture at a Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery has something for everyone

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

MOTIVATED VENDOR - MUST SELL

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 $228,000

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with an eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately...

this one is just 2 good!

1 Kyleigh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $310,000+!

Did you say you were looking for a really nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great!

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

FINALISING AN ESTATE

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Opportunity is knocking; motivated seller must sell due to finalising an estate. - Large brick home with a spacious rumpus area, providing room for the whole...

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

Offers will be considered

11 Mayflower Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Very large family home situated on a fenced 2737sqm block just off Endeavor Drive. Features 3 massive bedrooms, main even has a large ensuite with a spa. High...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!