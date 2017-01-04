Dramatic scenes in Gympie police chase

A MAN has been arrested by police after a dramatic chase involving four police cars through the streets of Gympie believed to be linked to an incident in the car park at Central Shopping Centre earlier this evening.

Police have now set up a crime scene in Watt St, which is not far from the shopping centre. The road has been closed to traffic and a police dog has been brought on to the scene. Police are also interviewing potential witnesses.

One of the witnesses reports that police chased one of the vehicles up River Rd before it turned around and into Watt St where the pursuit came to an end with the crash, leaving the vehicle with significant damage, including the loss of its front left wheel.

Local residents reported hearing a "loud" pursuit near St Patrick's Primary School and College.

It is unclear if anybody has been injured, but emergency service workers have reported that the driver of one of the two vehicles involved has been taken into custody.

A red Nissan Pulsar believed to have been involved has received moderate damage and has come to rest in a handicapped parking bay out front of Michel's patisserie near Woolworths Supermarket in Central Shopping Centre.

There are some reports the chase started at East Deep Creek.