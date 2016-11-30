33°
Aussie World to more than triple in size, new rides

30th Nov 2016 11:22 AM
FRESH PLANS: The iconic Pub will be redeveloped as part of the new plan for the Aussie World Precinct.
FRESH PLANS: The iconic Pub will be redeveloped as part of the new plan for the Aussie World Precinct. Erle Levey

BREAKING: The Aussie World theme park will be expanded and modernised and the former Ettamogah Pub totally redeveloped as part of a plan to rebrand and refresh the whole Aussie World precinct.

The plans for Downunder Drive were revealed today.

Downunder Drive chief operating officer Aaron Flanagan said the vision included expanding the Aussie World theme park from its current 15 acres to make full use of the 55 acre footprint with new rides, attractions, amenities, and a green space suitable for a variety of events.

"Over the past 20 months we've been working hard behind the scenes planning an exciting new vision for the precinct and today's announcement puts the precinct on track to become one of Australia's premier tourist destinations," he said.

"Our vision is to create a modern authentically Australian tourist, events and entertainment destination that appeals to our local community as well as intra and interstate visitors and international tourists. We are affectionately referred to as the gateway to the Sunshine Coast and we aspire to develop and promote Downunder Drive as the must stop destination on the highway."

The plans for the iconic pub will make it a more modern, family orientated venue with a coastal tropical feel and a strong emphasis on local produce, art, culture, sports and iconic symbols of Australia.

The new pub will more than double its footprint for socialising and dining, and include an expanded balcony wrapping around the east, southern and northern sides of the building, an extended alfresco veranda, a tree house themed guest lift to improve access to the restaurant level, new themed zones throughout internal spaces, new furnishings and updated amenities.

Mr Flanagan said he believed it would be completely transformed in line with the expectations of a modern hotel but still with that unmistakable quintessential Australian, quirky feel.

"The pub is such an important asset for our precinct so it was important in creating our vision for the pub that we developed something that the community would be proud of, something that is going to be family-friendly, iconic and inspired from the Coast's people and environment" he said.

Mr Flannagan said the successful execution of the plan would bring an economic boost for the local community and create 250 new jobs.

"$150M plus is anticipated in economic impact from the construction phase and an ongoing economic impact of $160m plus annually for the local economy," he said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  aussie world editors picks ettamogah pub

