Down but not out, Big Ted keeps on fighting.

Jacob Carson | 5th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
STILL STANDING: Ted Logan said he won't let his recent bout of illness stop him in his weight loss journey.
STILL STANDING: Ted Logan said he won't let his recent bout of illness stop him in his weight loss journey.

DESPITE a recent bout of illness throwing a spanner into the works, Gympie local Ted Logan is now well and truly back into his journey to kick some kilos.

Having spent time away from the gym to recover from a debilitating head cold, Ted was back into his regular sessions this week with trainer Tex Houston.

"I definitely struggled a little bit with the sessions earlier this week,” he admits.

"I suppose that comes with coming back from an illness - you've gotta build it back up again.”

Since making the decision to drop 100kg around two months ago, Ted has been a regular fixture at Anytime Fitness on Mary St.

The persistence and dedication needed to come in week in and week out hasn't always come easily, he admits.

"Your mood can really fluctuate from day to day - some days are a lot better than others,” Mr Logan says.

"The push that Tex and the staff at Anytime has been a really big help in keeping me motivated.”

It's not just the staff who are getting behind Ted - he said a number of strangers have congratulated his weight loss and health push just passing him on the street.

"It's definitely a very encouraging thing to have people come up and shake your hand,” he says.

Despite the illness throwing out his progress slightly, Ted passed a landmark recent by dropping under 180kg.

Freely admitting his weight had been "yo-yoing” recently, Ted says his overall health, well-being and physical endurance had improved considerably

As he begins to regain his strength and momentum, the next short-term step is to drop beneath 170kg.

"Anybody can tell you it's a long, slow process,” Mr Logan says of his weight loss.

"It's a matter of keeping focussed and working at that incremental change.”

Plagued with a bad knee, Ted's workout regiment for the first two months of the challenge has focused on upper body cardio and weight sessions, as well as the occasional stint on the treadmill.

The goal, as Ted explains, is to first build endurance that will allow for more intensive workouts later down the line.

"Boxing still forms a big part of the workouts,” he says.

"What we're able to do now is introduce different styles of boxing now, which keeps the body guessing.”

Unfortunately, Ted was unable to reach a personal goal recently - he had hoped to walk the length of a recent Spartan obstacle challenge.

Undeterred though, he already has his eyes for the next event.

"As far as long-term goals are concerned, it's something I'm still working toward,” he says.

"The next event is coming up in a few months time - and if I'm not up for that there's always the time after too.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  kick the kilos challenge ted logan weight loss

