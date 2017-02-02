Double benefit for wood - economic and environmental wins from council and conservation support

SUPPORT WELCOME: Mary Valley Timbers owner Tom Hooper has welcome industry support from Gympie Regional Council and conservation group Planet Ark.

GYMPIE'S vital timber economy will be helping the planet as well, with new moral support from Gympie Regional Council and a big effort from the industry.

Mary Valley Timbers owner Tom Hooper is delighted with the backing his industry received from the council's new Wood Encouragement Policy, which requires the council to favour timber in many construction projects, including multi-storey developments.

And he was delighted with the backing of environmental group, Planet Ark, an enthusiastic advocate of sustainable forestry and timber constructions as a way of absorbing and locking up atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Gympie followed closely on Fraser Coast Regional Council, which won the race only because its first council meeting of the year was a week earlier than Gympie's.

Mr Hooper was also happy with the special mention his firm received at last week's council meeting, when Mayor Mick Curran said Mary Valley Timbers had supplied all the timber which was now a major feature of the new university hospital being built at Kawana.

"We need it,” Mr Hooper said, referring to the recognition his product had won.

And deservedly so, he said of a product which meets the environmental and sustainability requirements of the firm's Australian Forestry Standard accreditation.

"We need this support to give us confidence to look at the future,” he said.

His firm started out with only a few workers but has now grown to include two other timber operations at the Sunshine Coast, one of which supplied Mary Valley timber for the Kawana hospital project.

The support of Planet Ark is "very encouraging,” he said.

Planet Ark's Make it Wood campaign manager David Rowlinson said Gympie and Fraser Coast had pioneered the wood encouragement concept in Queensland.

"Using wood as a primary building material has many benefits for the environment.

"Responsibly sourced, certified timber is the only major building material that helps tackle climate change,” he said.