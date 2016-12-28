30°
Don't push your luck on the roads these holidays

Jacob Carson | 28th Dec 2016 4:44 PM
HARD AT WORK: Tyrepower technician Jacob Groundwater said he was surprised at the number of punctures Gympie drivers have been getting.
I SHOULD start by saying this story doesn't end in another tragedy on our roads; we've seen far enough of that this holiday season as is.

It's more of a cautionary tale, and a sobering realisation about how close to an accident I probably came.

My solid-as-a-rock '92 Toyota Corolla, which as far as I'm concerned is the greatest car ever created, has had its air-conditioning system fully repaired and gave me the icy cold air I'd been craving since I bought the car for a bargain last year.

Popping the bonnet last week, it was clear the extra stress the air-conditioning had on the engine and left my fan belt looking like the grey piece of Christmas steak you secretly feed to the family dog so as to not offend your aunt.

With the holidays often being a busy and difficult time, and with the prospect of long trips on the road, remembering to keep an eye on your car can often be difficult, according to RACQ spokesman Steve Spalding.

"A lot of it comes down to lack of regular servicing with your vehicle during those long drives,” he says.

"The most common issues relate to overheating, which can lead to battery depletion and total engine failure.”

Mr Spalding said it was important for holiday motorists not to push your car beyond its limits, even if you're running late to that family dinner.

"Issues relating to overheating and battery death can be fixed relatively easily - but if you push your vehicle into the extreme, the repair job can be a lot more difficult.”

He empathises with how financially draining the end of the year can be for families, but said the costs of extensive repairs eclipse the costs of keeping on top of the mechanics of your vehicle.

In Gympie, today marked the first day of work back at the local Tyrepower centre - it quickly turned far busier than anybody was expecting.

"Coming in this morning we had no jobs booked in at all, we were taken completely by surprise - absolutely flat strapped,” says technician Jacob Groundwater.

"We've seen a whole lot of punctures and repairs, people have been going pretty hard over the holidays and it shows with all the flats we've had.”

As families make the trip back home ahead of the new year, Mr Spalding offered a simple message for motorists: pay attention to your vehicles, take it easy on the roads and when in doubt, call in the professionals.

Speaking from personal experience, seeing how close you were to something going terribly wrong isn't the best way to start the new year.

Gympie Times

Topics:  racq road safety tyrepower

