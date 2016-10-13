Don't miss these great Widgee events

BACK IN WIDGEE: Brothers 3 (from left) Tayzin, Makiurm and Shardyn Fahey-Leigh at last year's Widgee Country Music Club's talent Quest with Natalya and Kiarnah of Sista Lee who won the Webb Brothers Perpetual Trophy. Brothers 3 will be back at Widgee for this year's talent quest.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

IT'S free movies in the park tonight at the Community Complex in Power Road, compliments of Gympie Regional Council.

The night kicks off at 6.30 with a free sausage sizzle supplied by members of the Community Complex. Soft drinks will also be on sale.

Don't forget to bring along a rug and some cushions, or something comfy to sit on.

Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

TOMORROW'S the big day for organiser Robert Sprigg, hosting the first-ever show for the Miniature Horse Association Australia at the Widgee Showgrounds.

The show starts at 9am with these delightful horses on parade for everyone to see. Free entry and plenty of car parks so bring the family and come, enjoy the show.

The Bushman's Kitchen will be open with hot and cold foods and snacks on sale as well as tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Inquiries Robert 0413 517 567 or ring the hall direct tomorrow on 5484 0282.

COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB:

MUSIC will be wafting over Widgee once again with another fabulous weekend beginning on Friday, October 21, kicking off with a Campfire Concert on the Friday night, followed by the Webb Brothers Memorial Talent Quest from noon on Saturday, October 22.

Saturday will see the Brothers 3 once again on the Widgee stage from 7pm, followed by The Point at 9.30pm. Another day of music andmagic will follow on the Sunday from 10am-noon.

Saturday's Talent Quest has some fabulous prizes on offer.

The Open section entry fee is $20 and covers all age groups while the Junior section is up to 17 years with an entry fee of $10.

There are substantial cash prizes to be won plus some great musical equipment.

Nominations can be made on the day.

There is plenty of parking on site with a gate entry fee of $10 per person for the entire weekend.

And don't forget, plenty of on site campsites are available.

Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335.