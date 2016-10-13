28°
News

Don't miss these great Widgee events

13th Oct 2016 1:53 PM
BACK IN WIDGEE: Brothers 3 (from left) Tayzin, Makiurm and Shardyn Fahey-Leigh at last year's Widgee Country Music Club's talent Quest with Natalya and Kiarnah of Sista Lee who won the Webb Brothers Perpetual Trophy. Brothers 3 will be back at Widgee for this year's talent quest.
BACK IN WIDGEE: Brothers 3 (from left) Tayzin, Makiurm and Shardyn Fahey-Leigh at last year's Widgee Country Music Club's talent Quest with Natalya and Kiarnah of Sista Lee who won the Webb Brothers Perpetual Trophy. Brothers 3 will be back at Widgee for this year's talent quest. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

IT'S free movies in the park tonight at the Community Complex in Power Road, compliments of Gympie Regional Council.

The night kicks off at 6.30 with a free sausage sizzle supplied by members of the Community Complex. Soft drinks will also be on sale.

Don't forget to bring along a rug and some cushions, or something comfy to sit on.

Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

TOMORROW'S the big day for organiser Robert Sprigg, hosting the first-ever show for the Miniature Horse Association Australia at the Widgee Showgrounds.

The show starts at 9am with these delightful horses on parade for everyone to see. Free entry and plenty of car parks so bring the family and come, enjoy the show.

The Bushman's Kitchen will be open with hot and cold foods and snacks on sale as well as tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Inquiries Robert 0413 517 567 or ring the hall direct tomorrow on 5484 0282.

COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB:

MUSIC will be wafting over Widgee once again with another fabulous weekend beginning on Friday, October 21, kicking off with a Campfire Concert on the Friday night, followed by the Webb Brothers Memorial Talent Quest from noon on Saturday, October 22.

Saturday will see the Brothers 3 once again on the Widgee stage from 7pm, followed by The Point at 9.30pm. Another day of music andmagic will follow on the Sunday from 10am-noon.

Saturday's Talent Quest has some fabulous prizes on offer.

The Open section entry fee is $20 and covers all age groups while the Junior section is up to 17 years with an entry fee of $10.

There are substantial cash prizes to be won plus some great musical equipment.

Nominations can be made on the day.

There is plenty of parking on site with a gate entry fee of $10 per person for the entire weekend.

And don't forget, plenty of on site campsites are available.

Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335.

Gympie Times

Topics:  free movies miniature horses talent quest whatson widgee

Don't miss these great Widgee events

Don't miss these great Widgee events

Free movies, miniature horse show, talent quest - it's all happening in Widgee

Step back in time at Woodworks Museum

WORKING WITH WOOD: Chainsaw sculptor Keith Gall (left) will demonstrate his skills at an open day at Woodworks Forestry Museum this Saturday (October 15).

Open day features demonstrations, forestry talks, food and stalls

Test your rugby league knowledge with Men of League

The Men of League committee want teams and participants for its Kick Off Club Quiz Night on November 9.

Test your rugby league knowledge with Men of League in Gympie

Goldrush has all the hallmarks of greatness

FAMOUS FACES: Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt got into the spirit last year on the Gympie Times float. This year, the musical entertainment will be provided by Emma Beau, Linc Phelps and 80s pop band Mental As Anything.

What's happening this weekend at the Gold Rush Festival? Read on...

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Don't miss these great Widgee events

BACK IN WIDGEE: Brothers 3 (from left) Tayzin, Makiurm and Shardyn Fahey-Leigh at last year's Widgee Country Music Club's talent Quest with Natalya and Kiarnah of Sista Lee who won the Webb Brothers Perpetual Trophy. Brothers 3 will be back at Widgee for this year's talent quest.

Free movies, miniature horse show, talent quest

Latest deals and offers

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

From pub gigs to karaoke to bingo to a Mental As Anything Concert - There's heaps on this weekend!

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Location and Convenience a Must See

125 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Investment or owner occupier it is your choice, whichever you choose you will be a winner. The open plan dining, lounge room is an amazing room filled with lots...

Great Value. 922m2 block

45 Tingira Close, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 2 2 $495,000

This spacious three bedroom home is situated in an elevated and popular part of town, close to shops and the school. Featuring: * open plan kitchen and dining *...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

Bargain Block

13 Waratah Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. ... $125,000

Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. Beautiful bush surrounds, its flat and dry, and waiting for you to come and build your perfect...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

OWNERS ARE READY TO GO

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $320,000

This beautifully presented home on 2.5 acres with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport is ready for you to move in. 3 large bedrooms, all...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

2 buy or not 2 buy? Crazy not 2!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $250,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

b ready 2 b impressed!

60 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $260,000!

There are renovated homes and there are renovated homes and then there is THIS RENOVATED HOME! And by crikey what a beautiful reno it is! No expense spared or...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest