Can we turn abusive boys into respectful men?

IT IS to be hoped a new "mother and son" initiative aimed at changing abusive boys into respectful men succeeds and is rolled out across Queensland.

The $656,000 ReNew program is being trialled in Ipswich and is aimed at boys as young as nine.

How very sad that these innocent children are already so traumatised by what they have seen and experienced that they need intervention so that they do not go on to inflict the same horror on their own partners and children.

That's not to say that all children who witness domestic violence perpetuate the cycle, but learned behaviour from dad is a proven part of the problem.

The community abhors domestic violence and there are multiple programs trying to change the way some men think about women, and boys about girls. They are all doing their bit to make our society better and safer.

We must do our bit as well, by speaking up.

If you suspect your neighbour or your mate or your colleague is a victim of domestic violence, or a perpetrator, please don't ignore it. Say something. Do something.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.