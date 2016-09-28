Don't fret: that old mandolin magic is back

TUNING UP: Some of the many musicians involved in a previous Mandolin Magic event.

AFTER two hugely successful Mandolin Magic events in 2011 and 2013, Sue Flower is bringing her mandolin friends and music to the area again.

Mandolin Magic will have a few different events this year, culminating in the big concert at St Peter's Anglican Church in Gympie.

As with the previous concerts, Sue has invited friends from interstate, including Auckland NZ, as well as talented musicians from both the Cooloola and Fraser Coast areas.

Tonight (Thursday, September 29) they will be at the Cooloola Vets Hall in Cooloola Cove from 7pm at the monthly Music Plus night.

This Saturday (October 1), three workshops will be held at the Australian Institute of Country Music in Channon St, Gympie.

These will be:

Learn The Basics on Mandolin or Guitar - for the young and not so young, learn to play a tune in an hour (1-2pm);

Flamenco Guitar - introduction to flamenco guitar techniques (2.30-3.30pm);

Ensemble Playing - incorporating skills learned, required & benefits of playing in a group (4-5pm).

Each workshop will be $15, held consecutively, and there will be a discount if people attend more than one. It is preferable if you have an instrument, but if not there will be a few available.

For the ensemble workshop any instrument can be brought along, it doesn't have to be a mandolin or guitar.

On Saturday at 7pm there will be a get together at Kia Ora Memorial Hall where you can hear the musicians play a mixture of music, showcasing their talents not just in ensemble playing.

This will be $10 entry which includes a sausage sizzle kindly organised by the Memorial Hall Committee

The main concert will be on Sunday at 2pm, St Peter's Anglican Church, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Entry will be $15, concession $10 with afternoon tea provided after the concert where you can meet the performers and all involved.

Sue said she was grateful for a Gympie Regional Council RADF grant to help pay for the costs involved in organising the workshops and main concert.

Inquiries Sue Flower 0409 872 474 or mandosuef@icloud.com