Dominos hails end of 'Great Garlic Bread Drought'

GYMPIE'S Dominos Pizza outlet is among Dominos outlets claiming to have broken "the great garlic bread drought of 2017.”

Dominos outlets in Brisbane and Perth were among the first in Australia to enjoy the chian's most populat side order, with Gympie quickly following.

Pizza and other fast food outlets, as well as major supermarket chains and grocery stores, were all hit hard when Australia's largest garlic bread manufacturer announced a product safety recall after finding plastic pieces in one ingredient.

A Dominos spokesman said the pizza chain had used special courier services to deliver emergency supplies of garlic bread to its regional outlets.