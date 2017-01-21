Dog attack proves costly in more ways than one

A man has spent more than $5000 after his dogs killed four chickens.

A $300 FINE was the low end of the cost to a man whose two dogs escaped his property and killed four chickens.

Magistrate M Baldwin told Troy Kenneth Spencer, 21, his "efforts are to be applauded” after he spent more than $5000 upgrading fencing around his house to ensure it never happened again.

While his Southside residence was fenced, the court heard the gate had been left open on the night of September 28 by a visitor to the property.

Waking at 2am to find the dogs had escaped, Spencer's search eventually ended when he found they had broken into a chicken coop on another property and slaughtered the chickens inside.

Acting on behalf of Gympie Regional Council, lawyer Greg Wildie described the incident as "a moment of carelessness (which) has caused a great degree of grief” and said Spencer had been co-operative with the council in improving fencing, including the erection of a large Colorbond fence around his property.

With recent similar incidents attracting fines of $2000 or more, Mr Wildie asked M Baldwin to consider a "nominal” fine due to Spencer's co-operation after the attack.

Spencer's lawyer told the court her client, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was "genuinely upset about what has occurred” and had made the improvements agreeably, hoping to ensure it was a situation which never happened again.

M Baldwin said Spencer had "done admirably” in addressing the matter, but pointed out the unfortunate truth that a person "can't bring the chickens back to life”.

Along with the $300 fine, she ordered Spencer to also pay court costs of $757.90.