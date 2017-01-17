Fresh piggy shop about to pop up in Gympie

PADDOCK TO PLATE: Brad and Melinda Murnane (pictured here with their children Riley, Dillon, Travis and baby Charlotte), are the faces behind Rhodavale Pork.

KEEP an eye out for the Pop-Up-Piggy Shop coming to a town near you soon.

The idea is the brain-child of Melinda and Brad Murnane from Rhodavale Pork after the couple started their own butcher shop at the farm.

"Rather than having a heap of customers coming out to the farm, we thought we'd come to them," Melinda said.

Rhodavale Pork has been producing quality pork carcasses for butcher shops for the past six years, but previously Rhodavale was a cattle farm for six years before that.

Two weeks ago, the couple started the butcher's service or Pop-Up-Piggy Shop, as Melinda likes to refer to it, bringing their produce straight to the customers.

How the process works is customers either phone or email to place and pay for their order and then simply pick it up, all packaged and ready to go from the refrigerated van at one of the designated pick-up spots.

INSERT: Brad and Melinda in their cold room. Contributed

Every Wednesday the Pop-Up-Piggy Shop will be on the corner of Glastonbury and Exhibition Rds for a couple of hours for customers to come and collect their orders.

Melinda said the idea came about because of the current farm fresh trend and the desire for customers to know where their fresh produce was coming from.

It wasn't possible to have a shop front at the farm, due to biosecurity regulations, so this was the next best thing.

"We wanted to give them (customers) access direct from the farm. We retain 100% control over the whole process. And it will give them the paddock-to-plate experience," she said.

The range of products available will include fresh cuts, sausages, bacon and ham.

Plus there will be gluten free sausages and mince and smoked ham certified nitrate-free.

The produce is certainly likely to shine with Bargara Meats winning first place for the Qld section and second overall in the Australian Pork Mark Bacon Awards last year for their short cut bacon sourced from Rhodavale.

The farm was also named as Queensland finalists for the 2015 Delicious Award.

While the Pop-Up-Piggy Shop is only servicing Gympie and the Sunshine Coast at the moment, the plan is to head out to other areas if the demand arises.

"We could if there were enough customers in those areas, (Cooloola and Fraser Coast and Mary Valley)," Melinda said.