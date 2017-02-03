Does the Southside tip really 'have' to close?

NOT HAPPY: Jan Smith, Don Martin and Bob Cole are upset by the planned closure of the Southside dump.

THE reason given for closing the Southside dump (The Gympie Times, February 3) is that the council is required to carry out the Southside landfill rehabilitation project to meet council's obligation to minimise the environmental risk of the site to the community.

On the surface nothing could be further from the truth as the Southside dump is in a peaceful setting and it is a well managed facility.

The main Gympie dump used to be located in Wises Rd, Gympie. It was a main facility right alongside residential houses and when it was moved to Bonnick Rd, it was developed to sporting grounds without incident.

Until I hear some more definitive argument on the reasons for the supposed risk to the community at the Southside dump, I remain unconvinced as to the reason for its closure.

I personally use this dump and whilst I am prepared to cross the river and drive to Bonnick Rd, I prefer to not take unsightly material on to the main highway.

As to the council having voted for the closure without public debate, I notice that the Mayor in his comments after the motion opened the door for further comment by making the remark that it would be interesting to see what the residents have to say about this.

LINDSAY HORSWOOD,

GYMPIE.