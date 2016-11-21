Do you have time to save a life this week? Give blood

Blood donations are always in need.

ALL you need to save up to three lives is a healthy body and an hour to spare.

The Blood Service Donormobile is now at Nelson Reserve, and will be there until Friday.

A single whole blood donation can save three lives from events including a dangerous pregnancy or car crashes, to illnesses that require blood products regularly.

Potential donors need to ring 13 95 96 to make an appointment.

Visit www.donateblood.com.au for more information about blood donation.

Donormobile opening hours in Gympie this week

Monday: 8am-2.30pm

Tuesday: 11am-6pm

Wednesday: 11am-6pm

Thursday: 11am-6pm

Friday: 8am-1pm