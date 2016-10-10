UPDATE: Divers join search for missing Gympie woman

Bianca's Aunt asks the community for help: The Aunt of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne is asking anybody with information on her whereabouts to contact the police.

FEARS are rising for missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne, with her family pleading for any information today and police divers scouring a dam and creek on a Tandur property from today.

It has now been five days since Bianca was last seen at the rural property 10 minutes south of Gympie.

"This is completely not like Bianca," Ms Gawne's aunt Fiona Dellaway said at today's press conference.

"This has never happened, nothing like this before. She's a very family orientated person."

Ms Dellaway said she had reached out in hopes of sparking any information regarding Ms Gawne's whereabouts.

CONCERNS are growing for 20-year-old Gympie woman Bianca Gawne who has been missing since Wednesday, October 5. Contributed

"It's like a bad dream,"

she said at the Gympie Police Station today.

"You think you're gonna wake up from it, but it's just not happening."

In an emotional plea, Ms Dellaway asked for anyone who might have any information to come forward, or for Bianca herself to contact her family or police is she was listening.

"Contact me, contact dad, I know she knows my dad's number off by heart, swing him a text saying I'm Okay," she said.

"But contact the police because they're also very worried."

Ms Dellaway said her niece was a very quiet girl who loved to talk, and was devoted to her horses.

"She's a beautiful young person," she said.

"Her horse is her everything.

"For her not to come back for her one particular horse, just leaving is very strange. He means the world to her."

Det Sgt Rob Lowery and Fiona Dellaway are calling for any information to help locate missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne, Ms Dellaway's niece. Scott Kovacevic

She said Ms Gawne's disappearance came "completely out of the blue", and that it had been a normal night before she disappeared.

"There was no indication in the lead-up for anything like this. She was her normal chirpy self," she said.

Bianca had finished dinner and gone out to check on her horse, which had recently been injured.

According to Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry of Gympie CIB said police divers were being called in to help search a dam on the property, and the creek which runs along the boundary.

Extensive searches of the property itself, which is about 20ha in size, were conducted over the weekend.

Det Sgt Lowry said it was normal procedure for divers to be called in when a person had been missing for this long and police were keeping their minds open to all possibilities in their search, although there was no sign of foul play.

"Nothing at this stage is popping its head up that way," he said.

Ms Gawne disappeared on Wednesday night between 7-8pm from the Noosa Rd property near Tandur where she lived and worked.

While Ms Gawne is believed to have occasionally gone off by herself in the past, she had never remained away from her family for this length of time.

Det Sgt Lowry said some items belonging to Bianca appeared to have been taken from her room, including a black shoulder bag with white horses painted on it. But he said her bank card had been left behind and she had no mobile phone on her.

He said there had been some reported sightings which the police were following up, but so far there was nothing definitive.

He joined with Ms Gawne's family in asking Bianca to make contact if she could, stressing she did not have to go to a police station and could contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

He also asked anyone with any information to contact them.

"We're seeking any information from the public, family, or from the missing person themselves," he said.