Dishwasher argument lands man in court on DVO breach

AN ARGUMENT over a dishwasher landed a 44-year-old Gympie maintenance man in court on Monday after he bruised his ex-partner's arm while subject to an order that required he be of good behaviour towards his ex-partner.

He pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to common assault, contravening a domestic violence order and three breaches of bail.

The court heard the woman came to his home to collect her possessions, and the two clashed over who owned the dishwasher, with the defendant finally grabbing the woman's arm until it bruised.

The woman kicked the man in the testicles to release his grip and locked herself in her bedroom, where she called the police.

The man later breached his bail conditions when he sent the woman text messages.

His defence lawyer Rachel Tierney told the court the woman was also sending messages.

"Their relationship was a turbulent one, littered with bad behaviour on both their parts," Ms Tierney said.

Magistrate G. Hillan sentenced the man to 12 months probation and fined him $750.

He changed the existing domestic violence order so the man would not be allowed to be within 100m of the woman, enter her home or workplace, or have any other contact.