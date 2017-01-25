Dinner celebrates Gympie region's rural women

SUPPORTING RURAL WOMEN: Host of the February 18 Everyone Needs A Famrer dinner Mikaela Calvert.

WHAT: Everyone Needs A Farmer Dinner

WHEN: Saturday, February 18

WHERE: The Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds, Southside

GYMPIE Rural Ambassador entrant Mikaela Calvert is teaming up with the Gympie District Show Society to host Gympie's second Everyone Needs A Farmer Dinner on Saturday, February 18.

Sponsored by Cooloola Milk, this year's fundraiser will be focusing on the unsung heroes of the land, the backbones to every family, the better half to every farmer - the women on the land.

"This year we are putting women in the spotlight, showcasing their achievements, their dreams and aspirations as we support them as a community,” Mikaela said.

Karen Jarling from CGL Beef, who is one of the women being showcased on the evening, elieves in the role of women in the rural industry and the importance for more women to step up to the plate and take charge.

Her extensive knowledge and research into creating healthy soil leading to healthy meat is forging new ways of thinking about the farming industry and pushing boundaries that need to be opened and explored.

Doors will be opening at 6.30pm at the Pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds on February 18.

With former Gympie woman Katie Toney as the MC, special guest Pip Courtney from ABC Landline and stories from successful rural women from the Gympie region, this will be a night not to be missed.

The three-course meal will showcase Gympie region's wide range of produce prepared by Kim Jones from Kingston House with a sweet treat arranged by Happy Yak.

Guests will enjoy the sounds of the Dukes of Rhythm as they come together as a community to raise funds for Gympie farmers.

Profits from the night will go towards a farming market day in June organised in conjunction with BEIDO and Mikaela Calvert.

The money will go towards giving much needed supplies to farmers on the day from all around our local area.

"Gympie as a community is founded on agricultural heritage from dairy and beef properties to fruit, vegetables and small crops that are all grown here in the Gympie region,” Mikaela said.

"We are proud of our agricultural heritage and need to support our local famers through buying local.

"Supporting local farmers ensures we have a healthy thriving region into the future for our children to come.

"Women play an important role in the agricultural society and as young women we shouldn't be discouraged to work in the rural industry.

"There are so many roles that women can enter into with the right direction, mentorship and information at hand.”

Mikaela said she was looking forward to meeting some of the region's most hard working women in the rural sector.

She believes anyone can make a difference no matter your gender or age, ethnic back ground or upbringing.

Tickets are selling fast and are available for purchase from Gympie Bridal or online at Gympie Box Office for $85/ person or tables of 10 for $800.

For more information phone Mikaela on 0421 855 749 or mikysc95@gmail.com