Dingo control causes danger? Research suggests link

New CSIRO research raises questions about allegedly flawed dingo management in two deaths.

NEW CSIRO-published research, obtained exclusively by The Gympie Times, raises serious questions about the possible role of allegedly flawed dingo management practices in the only two human deaths from dingo attack in history.

Those deaths, a boy Clinton Gage on Fraser Island and baby Azaria Chamberlain at Uluru, both coincided with food restricting and lethal control practices which are strongly criticised in the research.

The Fraser Island practices have been consistently backed in Queensland by both Labor and LNP governments and by the island's most successful conservation lobby group, the John Sinclair-linked Fraser Island Defenders Organisation.

Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton and Michael Chamberlain are both on record criticising the policies, Mrs Chamberlain-Creighton telling the ABC that an instruction for visitors to not feed dingoes was part of the environment preceding her daughter's death.

Michael Chamberlain told WIN Television in 2001 the death of Clinton Gage gave him a feeling of deja vu because of similarities in dingo management.

The research, released online last week, but not yet printed by CSIRO Publishing, claims the strategies relied on by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on Fraser Island were not introduced after the death of Clinton Gage, as is frequently claimed, but were substantially a part of the conservation environment which preceded his death.

The paper, "Managing Dingoes on Fraser Island: culling, conflict and an alternative” is written by a team of four prominent dingo conservation experts.

Lead writer and Mount Perry resident Adam O'Neill is a dingo ecologist, author and former professional shooter and Central Australian cattle station manager.

He and Dr Arian Wallach, of James Cook University, were interviewed some years ago in The Gympie Times after winning Australia's foremost scientific award, The Eureka Prize, for their work on the potentially useful role of dingoes in regulating rabbit, kangaroo and other herbivore populations as they affect the grazing industry.

His colleagues in the new research are Kylie Cairns, of the Ramaciotti Centre for Genome Analysis at the University of New South Wales, Gisela Kaplan of the Centre for Neuroscience and Animal Behaviour at the University of New England and Ernest Healy of the Centre for Population and Urban Research at Monash University.

The research quotes QPWS-acknowledged researcher Rob Appleby as estimating Fraser Island's current dingo population at "up to 120 individuals,” considerably less than the once claimed estimates of 200 to 300.

The paper criticises lethal control and says resultant pack disruption may worsen or have caused the dingo behavioural problems it is intended to address.

"The available data relating to dingo mortality and human-dingo 'incidents' on Fraser Island are consistent with the hypothesis that the current management approach is contributing to instability...

"The long-established management on Fraser Island might entail a cycle of cull and conflict, and may be contributing to, rather than alleviating conflict.”

Unsuccessful attempts have been made to contact Environment and National Parks Minister Stephen Miles for comment.