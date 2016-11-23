Dignity for DV victims: It's in the Bag this Christmas

Tina Kirkham Smith is thrilled with the flow of donations in Gympie for the It's in the Bag campaign, which provides domestic violence sufferers with toiletries, sanitary items and small gifts to brighten their Christmas.

CHARITY organisation Share the Dignity was created in the belief that sanitary items were a right, not a privilege for women and teenage girls fleeing domestic violence.

Now the charity, which collects donated sanitary products and gives them to women in need, has launched the It's in the Bag campaign to give homeless women and girls the Christmas they deserve.

Gympie businesswoman Tina Kirkham Smith is a volunteer "shero” (a she-hero) collecting handbags full of goods to help homeless victims of violence feel normal, and has already amassed "two overflowing trolley-loads”.

Mrs Kirkham Smith, who owns Gympie business Akiki Wellbeing, said all the bags would go to local women.

"I love the fact that it's for our community,” she said.

The campaign is asking for handbags filled with items including sanitary items, toiletries, small gifts and a note.

Visit the It's in the Bag Facebook page or sharethedignity.com.au for more infomation and suggested items to donate.

Bring your donations of filled bags to Friday's White Ribbon event, or leave them at Gympie Centro centre management office before Saturday December 3.