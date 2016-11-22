29°
Difference between Gold Coast and Fraser Is. schoolies

Amy Formosa
22nd Nov 2016 11:21 AM
WHILE hordes of school leavers head to the Gold Coast with reports of arrests and balcony hopping at schoolies celebrations, Fraser Island police have had no problems.

The Officer in charge at Fraser Island Police Station, Sergeant Rodger Williams says it's been smooth sailing on Fraser Island since school leavers from around the region since teenagers started arriving on Thursday.

"School leavers who head over here are looking for a more relaxed getaway with their friends, camping, fishing and some renting houses on the island," Sgt Williams said.

SCHOOLIES: Record numbers sign on for Fraser Island

Sgt Williams, who has been working on Fraser for the past ten years, said with all the arrests and drama that happen on the Gold Coast - he is thankful to be and officer on Fraser Island.

"I'm glad I'm not on the Gold Coast," he said.

"My thoughts are with the officers down there and the duty they have to take," he said.

During his time on the island Sgt Williams said other than a few noise complaints they've had no major incidents with students celebrating.

While there are no official planned schoolies events as such on Fraser Island, Sgt Williams said groups of friends who headed to the island for their own end of school getaway had respect for the heritage listed island.

"They know the rules are strict in relation to to behaviour at camp sites and most of them come from the area," Sgt Williams said.

While the majority of the school leavers come from across the Fraser Coast, some make their way from areas of the Sunshine Coast and surrounds.

With a week of schoolies left, officers on the island are hoping this good behaviour continues.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks fraser island gold coast police schoolies

