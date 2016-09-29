Did an Inskip barge really KO this spanish mackeral?

HOLY MACKERAL! Adam Trees from Pie Creek with the spanish mackeral at the centre of attention on Facebook.

FISHING is full of tales about the one that got away, but what about tall tales of the ones that got caught?

This is exactly what's happened, with a post on Sunshine Coast fishing's Facebook page about a spanish mackeral allegedly knocked out by a Fraser Island barge on Tuesday morning getting plenty of bites, including more than 1000 likes and 250 shares.

It is a great yarn, but according to Jamie Cruickshank, it should also be taken with a grain of salt (and a squeeze of lemon?).

"There's no truth in that whatsoever,” he said.

Master of the Manta Ray 1, the barge involved, Cruickshank said the story had a very simple truth: the mackeral had been chasing bait fish close to shore and, leaping out of the water, had beached itself.

Cruickshank said the barge was on the beach unloading vehicles when the fish hopped on shore.

They repositioned the barge nearby, meaning to grab the fish and throw it back, but it was too far gone by then.

The mackeral was 150-200m down the beach chasing bait and leapt out of the water onto the beach.

Spanish mackeral are known for jumping on to the decks of boats, Cruickshank said, and one beaching itself was not absurd.

While he knows the full story, though, Cruickshank said he could see how these types of tales could take hold, especially online.

"It's like Chinese whispers. Someone's heard half a story, and this someone's added their two bobs worth. That's how these stories go isn't it?”

It's something he can't quite bring himself to indulge in, though.

"I'd like to say I caught it on a six pound line,” he laughed. "But that would be telling lies wouldn't it?”