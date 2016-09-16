Developing sports talent gets a boost

(From left) John Hartley, Benny Pike and Mayor Mick Curran are excited for Gympie to step back into the Sunshine Coast Sports spotlight.

GYMPIE is ushering in a golden era of sports development, joining with the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation and the regional council to celebrate our best up-and-coming sports stars.

Federation chairman Benny Pike said it was wonderful to have Gympie back in the fold, after the town had previously ended its involvement.

"I think it's fantastic,” he said.

"We're delighted they (Gympie) are on board.”

Every month, The Gympie Times will be highlighting a development winner, who will receive $200 from the council to help them chase their dreams.

Pike said the federation said all nominations were judged on the merit of their performance, whether it was a storming role on the football field or a stunning result in the swimming pool.

"It's all about participation.

"It's about coaching, volunteers, team of the year, event of the year.

"This is so important with the Commonwealth Games only two years away.”

Mayor Mick Curran said rejoining the federation was a wonderful step forward, helping to fill a void in the sports community that had been evident for a while since the Gympie Sportsman Association folded.

"It's recognition for our local sports players who are committing tremendous hours to training and competition,” Cr Curran said.

With the new aquatic centre close to completion, Cr Curran said the council had seen an opportunity get on board, with an eye to the possibilities of supporting the development of the area's athletes and what that could bring, including attracting Olympians to the centre.

It was a sentiment shared by Pike, who said it was important to remember the big successes have "all got to come from somewhere”.