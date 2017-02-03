Devastated by loss, Tin Can Bay shopkeeper holds on

DOING IT TOUGH: Jorrie Jordaan in his supermarket at Tin Can Bay yesterday.

ONGOING company disputes have devastated the life and livelihood of a Tin Can Bay business owner, who is pleading with the community to support him through this difficult time.

Jorrie Jordaan, who owns the IGA store at Tin Can Bay, said rumours are rife surrounding the status of the store, with many of his previous customers abandoning it for the Cooloola Cove Woolworths.

Disagreements have been festering between Mr Jordaan and his distribution company for months now, from what he claims are unreasonable and unrealistic demands placed on his business.

The fallout from the feud has impacted the business.

"It's been incredibly difficult as you can imagine,” he said. "Because of this dispute with our supplier and the ways the partnerships for stock is set up, we're having to source our product from other companies.”

As it stands, many of the shelves inside the store are bare, with bread, soft drinks, water and biscuits conspicuously absent.

Jorrie Jordaan is hoping for better days ahead. Renee Albrecht

Without ongoing, regular deliveries, Mr Jordaan has been forced to collect the stock on his own - driving every day to Gympie and Maryborough to put stock on his shelves.

The process, he said, is exhaustive - with a lack of customer experience exacerbating the issue.

"The more our customers support us, the more stock we can put back on the shelves,” he said.

"But when you don't have the things people need, of course they're going to go somewhere else. I had to drive up to Cooloola myself to get something because we didn't have it in the store.”

In addition to his business suffering, the struggle has had an enormous impact on his personal life.

One of the co-owners of the business, who was Mr Jordaan's partner, left the state after the pressures of the stoush grew too much to handle.

"In addition to everything else,” Jorrie said, tears welling in his eyes, "that comes along and kicks you in the guts.”

"We had a customer come in one day, on top of everything else that was going on, and he complained that we didn't have his butter in stock.

"He got aggressive and threw a shopping basket, and she just walked out - she'd had enough of the pressure.”

In addition to his ex-partner, other co-owners have taken a step back as well, he added, leaving Mr Jordaan to fend for himself.

For the time being, it's an uphill battle.

Some Tin Can Bay locals The Gympie Times spoke to said they were unaware of the reasons for the lack of stock - and many left feeling disappointed or even angry toward the retailer.

"It's a really devastating thing I used to work in the store and things never got this bad,” said one woman.

"For the sake of the customers, particularly the ones who aren't able to get to any other stores, I hope things sort themselves out.”

Many elderly shoppers, without the means or ability to drive the 10km up the road have voiced their frustration.

"I can't get bread, or biscuits or a lot of the things that I need,” said Bernie Beagan.

Mr Jordaan said it devastates him not being able to provide for his customers, and said he had always planned for the store to be a community hub.

"I feel for them I really do, I know how frustrating it must be,” he said.

"I love living here and having my business here - this is where I want to retire.

"But I'm asking the community to stand by us and give us just a little more time and support, because we're going to bounce back in a big way.”

The store is currently in the middle of a transition from one company to the next, but Mr Jordaan said they would be back on their feet in four to five weeks.

There are plans for a grand reopening, but in the mean time the support of the community will be more vital than ever.

"Please hold on,” Mr Jordaan said, "Because we'll be back to normal in just a few weeks.”