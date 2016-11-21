Dentist bailed on domestic assault claims, fined for drugs

GYMPIE dentist Jebson Herrod has been bailed until the New Year on 18 assault and domestic violence charges, after being fined in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday for unlawful possession of restricted dental drugs.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told the two drug charges related to medicines found by police at Herrod's home on April 21.

Herrod's solicitor told the court that the dentist, still practising in Gympie but now living at Beechmere, had strayed into "a grey line” in the law, by having the drugs in his home medicine cabinet, rather than at his surgery or in his dental visit bag.

The drugs, adrenaline and and dexamethasone (an anti-inflammatory used after dental surgery), had no recreational or other non-medical uses, he said.

Herrod, 35, kept them for use on home visits and for after hours patients, the lawyer said, but a technicality meant he was not supposed to have them at home.

The court was told Herrod was born in Maryborough and grew up on the Sunshine Coast and in South Africa.

He had a career which had been without blemish for 10 years and the offences were out of character.

The dexamethasone was expired and Herrod took it from his practice to eliminate the risk of a patient getting the expired drug.

The adrenaline was an oversight.

"He accepts that he should have disposed of them more promptly,” the solicitor said.

He said the stress of other matters had contributed to the offence.

"There are issues in his life and, to put it mildly, hurdles in his life which he said led to his untidyness with these drugs.”

Seeking that a conviction not be recorded, he said Herrod hoped to continue to practice and one day "use his dental skills to help people overseas.”

Magistrate M. Baldwin told Herrod: "I need to send a clear message to you and others that these matters are serious.”

But she accepted a recorded conviction would have a substantial impact on his work.

She fined Herrod $900 and ordered no conviction be recorded.

Herrod was also remanded on bail to appear in the court again on January 23 on 18 charges alleging breaches of Domestic Violence orders, assault and assault with bodily harm, all allegedly committed between March 18 and November 30 last year.

Ten of the assault matters were aggravated in that they were alleged to be domestic violence offences.