Dennis Sisters take out Tamworth talent comp

LOCAL singer-songwriters The Dennis Sisters have had a whirlwind six months.

From their appearance on X-Factor in October, they'll now be hitting up the main stage today at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

It's a rare opportunity for any young musician, and the appearance comes off the back of their 'Battle of the Bands' competition yesterday.

For the singer-songwriters, the chance to play on main stage came as a complete surprise.

This year's festival has been an excellent showcase for Gympie talent, with singer-songwriter Caitlin Shadbolt picking up a prestigious Golden Guitar nomination for New Talent of the Year.

Now in his 20th year as a performer, Graham Rodger also received a nomination for Bush Ballad of the Year for his track 'Ghosts of the Murranji'.

Mr Rodger also found success at the Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards, where his album 'Territory Man' won Album of the Year.

Tamworth also proved to be one of the best showcases for local designer Cindy Vogels and her label Racy & Lucky.

Ms Vogels has dressed over 20 musicians during the festival, including Ms Shadbolt, Missy Lancaster and Christie Lamb.

