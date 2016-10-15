Dennis Sisters out to impress in X Factor Monday night

Gympie's adopted songbirds Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress Iggy Azalea on The X Factor on Monday night.

GYMPIE'S adopted songbirds Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress Iggy Azalea on The X Factor on Monday night.

The siblings with strong Gympie connections will have to compete against group acts of various sizes to nab one of just three spots on Azalea's team for the reality singing competition's live shows.

"We were originally thinking wow a rapper, but she's a lovely person and very accomplished Australian artist. It was cool to be able to work with her,” Tiana told The Gympie Times yesterday.

"She was really supportive and musically, she liked the direction we were going in and just wanted us to be us.”

The sisters, aged 16 and 17, impressed Azalea in their audition with their rendition of Miley Cyrus's Butterfly Fly Away.

But for the three-seat challenge they decided to show their versatility.

"There are a lot of sibling duos on (the show) this year, which is really crazy. Our strategy was to be us and do what we do really well,” Tiana said.

"We're predominantly a country folk pop duo but we wanted to show the judges something different so we put our twist on a modern song.”

The sisters had no idea at the time of filming that if they didn't get through then there would be a second chance with underdog judge Mel B.

"We thought it was going to be five chairs (like last season) but when we got there and it was only three we knew it was going to be very intense,” Briannah said.

"There was a lot of competition and it was a bit scary, but we're really lucky to have each other. We could rely on each other to keep calm and work on it together.”

The sisters, who are in Year 11 and study by distance education through Caboolture's Australian Christian College, said they were inspired to audition for the show by fellow Gympie singer Caitlyn Shadbolt.

The duo met Caitlyn when she was a student at Gympie's Australian Institute of Country Music, where Briannah and Tiana are now themselves students in the Rocks'Kool program.

They commute from Tewantin weekly to study with Dr Geoff Walden at the Channon St institute.

"We went up to check out the AICM and we met Caitlynn and got a few lesson from her just before she left for The X Factor,” Tiana said.

"We got to see the before and after, which is really amazing. We've kept in contact with her and she's a great mentor for us.

"We thought we'd give it a try and see how far we get.”

The X Factor's three-seat challenge begins tomorrow night at 7pm on Channel 7.