30°
News

Threat to own father: 'I'll cut you into little pieces'

Arthur Gorrie
| 23rd Jan 2017 11:34 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who threatened to "cut his father into little pieces" has been told his bi-polar mental condition will not excuse his conduct if he chooses not to take his medication.

The man, 31, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order taken out by his father.

He appeared by video link from jail, where he will remain for another fortnight before being released on parole.

In one case, the breach occurred only two days after the order was taken out on November 23, and the other occurred only five days after that, the court was told.

The unemployed man pleaded guilty to the charges and did not contest police submissions that he had told his father on November 25: "I'll cut you into little pieces and throw them around the yard. There'll be blood everywhere."

He later attributed his behaviour to "the sort of frame of mind I'm in".

Magistrate M Baldwin told the man he was fortunate to live in the society we now have rather than 100 years ago when such mental conditions were not identified.

"We've got to break down this stigma," she said of people's reluctance to admit to mental illness or to take medication for it.

"It's no different to having kidney problems or heart problems and having to take tablets," she said.

She told the man he had chosen not to take his medication, "and you run the risk of prison for what you've done".

"If your medication doesn't work for you, see your doctor, because there are others.

"Your father has supported you and yet you threatened him with violence, in a way he knew you were capable of carrying out, having been sentenced to two years and nine months jail for violence and wounding."

She sentenced the man to three months jail suspended for two years, on the first offence, saying she had to send a message to him and others that breaching domestic violence orders was an offence that would be punished by jail.

"We don't want it any more," she said, telling him the law provided for up to three years jail for a first offence.

For the second offence, she sentenced him to six months jail with parole from February 5.

Gympie Times

Topics:  court crime editors picks gympie magistrates court

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Employers: Are you ready for the backpacker tax?

Employers: Are you ready for the backpacker tax?

IF YOU are employing backpackers, there's one thing you need to do by January 31.

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

Sixty-eight stores employing 560 people will close by January 31

Threat to own father: 'I'll cut you into little pieces'

File shot of man with knife for court story. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

'There'll be blood everywhere'

Invisible threat adds burn to heatwave

You can't feel it or see it but UV radiation is what's causing sunburn and it's at extreme levels.

UV radiation more than five times safe limit during heatwave

Local Partners

Back-to-school price story strikes a nerve

MUM of four Cindy Bogan wasn't expecting her Facebook post about the high cost of school stationery to reach such a big audience.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Loads for all ages to see and do at the Gallery

HOLIDAY FUN: Finn, Zach and Baxter Coglan get stuck into some sculpture at a Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery has something for everyone

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son Freddie's first birthday with a small party over the weekend.

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor ... ALL OFFERS...

This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor committed elsewhere .....Motivated vendor wants this block sold NOW !! and will consider offers. Well this...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 $1,280,000

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

RURAL LIVING

202 Oakview Road, Oakview 4600

House 4 1 3 $155,000

Imagine living in the country without the hassle of maintaining acreage! Well here is your opportunity now! This exceptional 2 storey home is extremely well...

Great Location and Price

2/29 Rumbalara Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $259,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase your own apartment at gorgeous Rainbow Beach for well below $300,000. Easy maintenance, block construction so great...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!!!!

113 Bridge Creek Rd, Greens Creek 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $659,000

andbull; Almost 8 acres of fertile warm country in good rainfall area andbull; Beautiful light and airy brick home with spacious interiors andbull; Outstanding...

KIA ORA COUNTRY

Kia Ora 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

10 Acres of beautiful red soil with an excellent bore plumbed to the house tank. A 3 bedroom old Queenslander set right at the back of the block surrounded by...

THIS BLOCK OF LAND IS TRULY A GEM!!

Lot 119 Trotter Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Comprising of 5,050m2 this partly flat block is mostly cleared and has ... $85,000

Comprising of 5,050m2 this partly flat block is mostly cleared and has plenty of space. Build your new home and cuts costs because the house pad is already cut and...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!