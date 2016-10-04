28°
Toddler found uninjured alongside dead woman

Arthur Gorrie
| 4th Oct 2016 5:38 PM
BODY FOUND: Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the presence of a female toddler, thought to be three or four.
BODY FOUND: Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the presence of a female toddler, thought to be three or four.

POLICE are investigating the apparently sudden death of a woman at Winns Rd, Gunalda, a spokesman has confirmed

A toddler, estimated to be three or four years old, was also at the scene, but ambulance officers said the child, possibly the woman's daughter, was uninjured and was not taken to hospital.

The police spokesman said police and ambulance officers were called to the scene about 3pm.

They found a woman dead, but the cause of death was unknown.

Detectives and Scenes of Crime officers were at the home.

"But we're not sure of the circumstances yet," the spokesman said.

The woman is thought to have been in her 30s or 40s.

Topics:  editors picks

