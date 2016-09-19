25°
News

Day-to-day policing keeps a lid on drugs in the region

Frances Klein
| 19th Sep 2016 6:52 PM
The maximum penalties for possessing, supplying and trafficking marijuana could rise if a proposed State Government amendment passes. Contributed
The maximum penalties for possessing, supplying and trafficking marijuana could rise if a proposed State Government amendment passes. Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SWELLING of drug-related offences in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday shows the fight against drugs is a steady one for police officers and prosecutors in the Gympie region.

A search of a Kia Ora property late last month, which saw six people charged with drug offences, five of whom pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, was one example contributing to Augsut's 95 drug-related crimes in the region.

While the monthly figure is the second highest in the region in the past 12 months (after a recorded 107 instances in May), Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry believes day-to-day policing of the region is responsible for any wave of recent drug-related crime coming through court, rather than an increase in the problem itself.

He said tactics by Gympie police officers such as interacting with people on the street, researching Crimestoppers files, using registered informants and working on information coming over the counter all contributed to the attack on drugs.

"From time to time we might seek assistance from other areas in the police force such as the state flying squad and the Maryborough Tactical Crime Squad,” he said.

Of the Kia Ora property search on Johnson Rd where a number of people were living in houses, sheds or caravans, David Mark Winning, 50, was fined $600 and put on a four-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance when he pleaded guilty in court yesterday to producing and possessing marijuana and possessing methyl amphetamine and drug-related utensils.

In her first offence before the court, Andrea Pel, 50, pleaded guilty to growing and possessing marijuana, owning drug-related utensils and using two shipping containers to dry it at the Kia Ora property. She was fined $1200 but spared a conviction.

Similarly, Garth Frederick Richards, 46, of Kia Ora, was fined $1000 for the possession of marijuana plants and seedlings, while Cornelis Hendrik Pel, 49, of Cooroy entered into a four-month good behaviour bond for marijuana and drug seed possession in his caravan on the property.

Another 57-year-old man, who had arrived at the property to borrow star pickets for a fence, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and drug-related utensils and was fined $2000, with previous drug use in his history weighing heavily towards his sentence.

In another incident, Kiyah-lis Paku, 19, was spared a conviction but was fined $700 in the Gympie Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to possessing drug-related utensils and a dangerous drug. The magistrate took into account her early plea of guilty.

Det Sgt Lowry said the public could help with the policing of drug use in the community by reporting anything suspicious to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

He said things to look out for were high volumes of traffic at residential addresses, strange smells coming from residential properties, either rural or suburban, constant lighting coming from sheds and the blacking out of windows in sheds and houses.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drugs, gympie police, marijuana

Day-to-day policing keeps a lid on drugs in the region

Day-to-day policing keeps a lid on drugs in the region

A SWELLING of drug-related offences in Gympie Magistrates Court shows the fight against drugs is a steady one for Gympie police officers.

New Australian citizens in Gympie take their pledge

ALL LET US REJOICE: Gympie Mayor Mick Curran with new Australian citizens (left-hand side, front to back) Sergio Agnes, Eden Bailey, Kyrah Javier, Dhanjeet Bhullar, Sheena Darling, Jingjun He, Guoji Peng, Aurora Iredale, Alita Lebherz, Margaret Turner, JonathanSamantha and Jack Mallard, James and Falyn Murph. (Right-hand side, front to back) Francesca Baker, Maria Baltyn, Penny Bodell, Praveen Dasara, Linda Gash, Janae Kauffman,Sharon McKay, Uttam Sidhu, Andrew and Sophie Wellman, Kay Willcock.

FAMILIES flocked to Gympie to see loved ones become citizens.

Fanfare over Gympie West's win in state-wide competition

IN TUNE: Pictured with Project Officer for Instrumental Music in the North Coast Region Sharelle Guest (back left) and Gympie West instrumental teacher Rhonda Morrow (back right) are Gympie West instrumental students who excelled at Fanfare (third row from left) Olivia Lesslie, Hannah Melling, Sarina Morrow, Reilly Boyle, Laura Ford, (middle) Ebony Perren, Indianna Wintle-Legge, Chloe Bermingham, Summah-Jane Swan, Mitchell Ronan, Jarvis Buller-Brennan, Lilliana Kendall, Temple Barry, (front) Lucas Perry, Jasmine Lowry, Romy Whittaker, Summer Clunes, Zoe Parker, Joel Perry and John Horrocks.

New Gympie West musicians place first in Fanfare competition

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

Keelback.

These snakes' love is not patient, nor necessarily kind.

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Hundreds coming to Gympie for State Championships

Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough.

Hundreds will be gathering in Gympie for the Under 15's Championship

Latest deals and offers

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

ACTRESS Charmian Carr, who found fame in the classic film The Sound of Music, has died aged 73 after suffering from dementia.

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

COUNTRY LIVING WITH AMAZING VIEWS, STEADY INCOME and DUAL DWELLINGS!!

1088 Sandy Creek Road, Ross Creek 4570

7 3 2 $655,000

This rare opportunity in the sought after location of Ross Creek/Veteran provides 126 acres with dual dwellings, impressive breathe taking views, improved...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

love 2 live here!

15 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

3 1 2 $319,000!

Love to escape to the country? Love peace and quiet? Love to own your very own piece of nature? Love to have it all? Are you feeling the love? Well you will here!

MOTIVATED SELLER

31 Balaclava Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the ... $130,000

The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the market. This approximately 6001sqm allotment is positioned ideally in a sought after location only a...

MUST SELL. Lifestyle Investment

Unit 16/4 Double Island Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 1 1 1 $149,000

Invest in your lifestyle and purchase this beautifully presented, recently refurbished, one bedroom unit within the popular Getaway Resort. Walk to the patrolled...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $300,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

WOW! Have You Seen Inside?

9 Principal Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 5 2 2 $439,000

It is rare for homes of this calibre to come onto the market, offering more than meets the eye with exceptional attention to detail and great street appeal in one...

&quot;URGENT - OWNER RELOCATING TO BE CLOSE TO FAMILY&quot;

41 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 $305,000

Beautifully built brick home with polished hardwood floors and hardwood frame trusses on a large sought-after 1,328m2 allotment with views over the roof tops and...

RELAX, RETREAT AND ENJOY

28 Limestone Drive, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Ever wanted that peace and tranquil lifestyle but still only be a short scenic drive to town. Well now is your opportunity with this unique property. The brick...

PICTURESQUE LIFESTYLE

35 Hillview Road, Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 2 3 AUCTION 24th...

Situated on just over two acres this family home is positioned at the back of the property for privacy with a circular driveway setting the special touches that...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.