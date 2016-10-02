Dawn roadworks 'a complete waste of money'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ABOUT DAWN ROAD

Dear Councillor Curran (or Mayor Mick if you prefer).

Sometime - October/November/ December - in 2015, I spoke to surveyors marking the Dawn Rd which my property backs on to.

When told what was happening I expressed alarm that a mature gumtree was to be removed and that this section of road was to be re-built.

I was told "it's progress, but it won't start until the new year”.

It's now the (start of October) and new markings have just appeared on the road which would suggest that the work is unfortunately going ahead.

Mayor Mick, given the terrible state of some roads in the Gympie Regional Council area, why on earth would a perfectly good road be re-built?

Please bear in mind that this road is a very local, non-through road that services a very small community.

Given the rate at which our council employees work this is going to take months.

Months of noise, dust and inconvenient road by-passes and a huge expenditure for no real improvement.

Or has a councillor moved into the area?

There is no justification whatsoever for this work to be carried out and it's a total waste of ratepayers money which we all know would be better spent on other projects.

Greg McLaughlin, The Dawn.