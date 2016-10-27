Dawn Rd upgrade under way

UPGRADE: A section of Dawn Rd is being widened this week.

WORKS to Dawn Rd are underway this week to widen a 540m section of road between Witham Rd and Sunrise Circle.

One resident was questioning why the section, which is just part of Dawn Rd that runs from the Mary Valley Hwy through The Dawn, had been chosen before other parts of the road.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said upgrade of the section was being carried out this week because the section had only a single lane width of bitumen (4 - 4.5m wide) and carries a relatively high volume of traffic.

"Our traffic counts show that it is one of the busiest single lane roads in the area,” she said.

"Other busier sections of Dawn Rd are already sealed to two lane width.”

Works include:

vegetation clearing and earthworks

stormwater drainage

road pavement widening

intersection improvements

reinstatement of existing property accesses

bitumen sealing.

Road widening at Dawn Rd, The Dawn. Contributed

The spokeswoman said the council would endeavor to minimise the disturbance of established vegetation and the disturbance of access to property.