31°
News

Davidson gas murder plot was "elaborate and well-planned"

19th Oct 2016 6:04 AM
Flowers left by neighbours outside a home in Davidson, Sydney. Fernando Manrique, Maria Claudia Lutz, and their special needs children Martin and Elisa, were found dead in the home on Monday.
Flowers left by neighbours outside a home in Davidson, Sydney. Fernando Manrique, Maria Claudia Lutz, and their special needs children Martin and Elisa, were found dead in the home on Monday. GEORGIE MOORE / AAP

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HIDDEN network of pipes were used to funnel gas into the home where a father, mother, two children and a dog were found dead in Sydney's north this week.

The family patriarch Fernando Manrique is understood to have rigged up the elaborate system, with even neighbours confirming they recall him working on the roof with power tools.

They could have no idea of what he had planned.

Maria Claudia Lutz with Elisa, 11, and Martin, 10. The three plus father Fernando Manrique, 44 and the family dog were found dead at a New South Wales home on Monday.
Maria Claudia Lutz with Elisa, 11, and Martin, 10. The three plus father Fernando Manrique, 44 and the family dog were found dead at a New South Wales home on Monday.

Mr Manrique's wife Maria Claudia Lutz, 45, was found dead alongside daughter Elissa, 11.

Their son Martin, 10, was found in another room.

Mr Manrique was found on his own elsewhere in the house, as was the family German Shepherd.
 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

News Corp reports detectives are now investigating the source of the poison found in gas canisters.

Police were also now pulling apart the piping that fed the family the ultimately fatal dose of toxins.

Its understood Mr Manrique was working on the roof of the house in the days before the deaths occurred.

Police believe he has installing the system to distribute the poison, which included several devices throughout the house.

It was "extensive, elaborate and well-planned", according to police sources who spoke to News Corp.
 

Police attend a house where four people have been found dead, at Davidson north of Sydney, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Officers were called to the home on Sir Thomas Mitchell Drive in Davidson at 11.20am on Monday after a concern for welfare report.
Police attend a house where four people have been found dead, at Davidson north of Sydney, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Officers were called to the home on Sir Thomas Mitchell Drive in Davidson at 11.20am on Monday after a concern for welfare report. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

 

Mr Manrique worked as an executive for a technology company, while his wife was a dedicated and devoted mother to their kids, who each lived with autism.

The Daily Telegraph reports family members in their home city of Bogota in Comobia said the parents were on the verge of divorce.

Topics:  davidson editors picks

Could One Nation snap up Gympie seat? Perrett responds

Could One Nation snap up Gympie seat? Perrett responds

THE Gympie electorate is among the most likely to fall into the hands of Pauline Hanson's One Nation at the next Queensland election.

Crashes and crime in Valley

ONE TOO MANY: One of the many crashes taking place in the Mary Valley over the past few months.

Crashes and petty crime top the list of concerns for Imbil police.

ALERT: Very high fire danger for Gympie and surrounds

There is a very high fire danger in the Gympie region from October 18 to October 21.

VERY high fire danger issued for Gympie and surrounds.

Davidson gas murder plot was "elaborate and well-planned"

Flowers left by neighbours outside a home in Davidson, Sydney. Fernando Manrique, Maria Claudia Lutz, and their special needs children Martin and Elisa, were found dead in the home on Monday.

They could have no idea of what he had planned.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Cemetery crawl sheds light on early mining days

INSIGHT: Find out more about some of the city's well-known families and the hardships faced by our early miners at the Gympie Family History Society's October cemetery crawl tonight (Wednesday, October 19).

Gympie Family History Society holds final cemetery crawl for year

Young musicians in tune with the best in the state

IN TUNE: The James Nash concert band will take the stage alongside musicians from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music at the Mayoress Concert in the Gympie Civic Centre on Friday night.

Nash students take the stage with some of Queensland's top musicians

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

The cartoon series Captain Planet and the Planeteers ran for six years from 1990, and featured five teenagers summoned by goddess of the earth Gaia.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

a block 2 top the lot!

L7 Vanessa Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home on this great 1acre parklike block. ...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000!

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

time 2 invest or own your own home!

25 Old Wolvi Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 1 $225,000!

Excellent investment or subdivision potential here (STCC) or just a great home 2 own. Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Opportunity is knocking...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 $410,000!

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

need 2 finish but priced 2 sell!

45 James Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 $185,000!

Great location! Great price! Great little project 2 finish off! Most of the hard work had been done with this property Comfortable country style 2 bedroom...

ACT NOW, WON&#39;T LAST

147 Rammutt Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 4 $369,000

This beautifully presented fresh and modern acreage residence is a stunning family home and a great country lifestyle property. Some key features of the home...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 12th...

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

DOUBLE INCOME COMING IN

15-17 Graham Street, Gympie 4570

Duplex 4 2 $220,000

Situated in a thriving part of town is a 4 bedroom timber home separated into 2 units. Unit 1 has 2 bedrooms, lounge room, timber walls and timber floors with a...

INVEST OR OCCUPY!

16 Butler Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $255,000

This two storey home is a must see. Situated on 825 m2 block with an excellent back yard. Rooms on the ground floor can be used for teenager retreat, extended...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards