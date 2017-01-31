35°
D'Ath awaiting advice on baby killer's sentence

Shelley Strachan | 31st Jan 2017 5:03 AM

NOT surprisingly, the horrific story of baby Paige's death at the hands of her father has evoked a passionate and divided response on our website and social media.

Little Paige was just 31 days old when she succumbed to her injuries.

READ MORE: The horrific story as told by Paige's mother

Her father, Michael John Humphreys, 31, was sentenced to nine years jail for torture and manslaughter, and her mother, Sarah Jane Mooney, 26, was convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life to an infant.

 

Baby Paige.
Baby Paige. Contributed

Ms Mooney gave her side of the story in an interview with one of our reporters on Saturday afternoon, and maintains she did everything she could to protect Paige and her two siblings from the monster they were living with.

Not everyone bought that, but the point was made that it was perhaps not fair to condemn the actions of a woman trapped in a serious domestic violence situation.

 

Baby Paige
Baby Paige Contributed

Others were outraged that Humphreys only got nine years jail for his crime.

A spokesman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said yesterday the AG was "awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions" on the matter.

The horrors of domestic violence, abuse and neglect do not seem to be easing in our community.

As a community we must all be vigilant to not miss the signs.

If you suspect or experience abuse or neglect, please tell somebody who can help.

Topics:  child abus court crime editorial editorial comment

