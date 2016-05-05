28°
Date set for Bruce Hwy upgrade completion near Cooroy

Arthur Gorrie
| 18th Nov 2016 2:14 PM

THE Bruce Hwy upgrade, ultimately aimed at by-passing Gympie and flood-proofing its northern and southern road transport links, was roaring ahead south of Gympie this week.

Construction noise lent tangible authority to other Gympie region road project announcements by federal Transport Minister Darren Chester, when he visited the Tandur highway site.

He joined Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien to talk road safety, Cooroy-to-Curra and the long-awaited Cooloola Coast road link to Noosa.

"Cars are getting safer all the time, so are roads, but we will always need safer drivers," Mr Chester said.

Mr O'Brien said that with Section B, from Sankeys Rd to Traveston Rd already completed, Section A (where lower speed limits currently apply during construction) would open next April, if all keeps going well.

Section C, the 10.5km now under construction, was forging ahead on budget and ahead of schedule yesterday and is due for completion in mid-2018.

That will leave Section D, the by-pass of Gympie which will join the existing highway north of the city at Curra.

This 26km section is in the detailed planning stages, involving a corridor east of Gympie, close to the railway line until Old Maryborough Rd, then travelling along the edge of Curra State Forest to minimise impact on private land.

Mr Chester said he was aware of the danger that a new highway might just shift the danger zone from one place to another, potentially causing mayhem between Gympie and Maryborough.

"That's why we've had the lane widening and traffic separation works on that section of the highway north," he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce hwy cooroy to curra gympie roads upgrade

